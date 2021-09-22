Hartford Funds Launches Sustainable Investing-Focused ETF, HSUN

On Wednesday, Hartford Funds announced the launch of an actively managed, ESG-focused fixed income exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (CBOE: HSUN), which will be sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP.

HSUN seeks to provide current income and long-term total return within a sustainability framework. HSUN will invest across an array of fixed income sectors, including high-yield, investment-grade, bank loans, and emerging market debt. In addition, the ETF will incorporate a sustainability framework as part of its principal investment strategy.

The ETF will track its performance against the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. HSUN will be managed by the same portfolio management team that currently manages The Hartford Strategic Income Fund. Campe Goodman, Joseph F. Marvan, and Robert Burn will serve as the ETF’s portfolio managers.

“We are excited to launch a multi-sector bond fund that uses a sustainable investing approach in an ETF structure,” said Vernon Meyer, chief investment officer at Hartford Funds. “The launch of this actively managed ETF product further demonstrates our commitment to providing options that not only help investors seek to achieve their long-term investment goals but also provide investors with the opportunity to invest in a product that uses a sustainable investing approach.”

Wellington Management will use its internally developed sustainability framework to identify issuers that it believes have demonstrated a commitment to sustainable practices. These issuers include those that Wellington believes can have a positive social and/or environmental impact, are leaders or are showing improvement in ESG characteristics based on Wellington’s proprietary insights, and/or those that Wellington engages with on ESG characteristics to improve ESG disclosure and best practices.

HSUN is listed on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

For more information about the Hartford Sustainable Income ETF, please visit hartfordfunds.com.

Founded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.

The firm’s product line-up includes more than 50 mutual funds and ETFs in a variety of styles and asset classes. Its mutual funds (with the exception of certain fund of funds) are sub-advised by Wellington Management or Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The strategic beta ETFs offered by Hartford Funds are designed to help address investors’ evolving needs by leveraging a unique risk-optimized approach, which identifies risks within each asset class and then deliberately and systematically re-allocates capital toward risks more likely to enhance return potential. Excluding affiliated funds of funds, as of June 30, 2021, Hartford Funds’ investment advisory business had approximately $153.8 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management. For more information about our investment family, visit http://www.hartfordfunds.com.

Tracing its history to 1928, Wellington Management is one of the world’s largest independent investment management firms, serving as a trusted adviser to over 3,200 clients in more than 60 countries. The firm manages more than US$1 trillion for pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers, family offices, fund sponsors, global wealth managers, and other clients. As a private partnership whose only business is investment management, the firm is able to align its long-term views and interests with those of its clients. The firm offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets, including equity, fixed income, multi[1]asset, and alternative strategies. With more than 800 investment professionals located in offices around the world, Wellington pairs deep multi-disciplinary research resources with independent investment teams operating in an entrepreneurial “boutique” environment. For more information, please visit wellington.com.