Harbor Launches Two New ETFs Based on the Scientific Method

Harbor Funds launched two new ETFs yesterday, one targeting fixed income and the other focused on high yield, both using a proprietary model based on the scientific method.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) utilizes a fixed income investing approach that is based on the scientific method. It is an actively managed fund that seeks to limit downside risk while maximizing total return. Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

The fund invests primarily in fixed income instruments and derivatives, including credit default swaps, U.S. Treasury futures, and other ETFs to manage exposures. The fund can also invest in below investment-grade corporate bonds, otherwise known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, including futures and swaps, as well as emerging market bonds.

The subadvisor, BlueCove Limited, calculates if a bond is rated below investment-grade by averaging the ratings of the bond’s Moody, S&P, and Fitch scores.

The subadvisor utilizes scientific alpha to generate returns, which is defined as a process by which they use proprietary quantitative models to create investment recommendations that are then run against historical market data to back-test the recommendations, or hypothesis. This back-testing includes internal peer review, specific research parameters, and analyses, including a company’s strength, outlook, and credit spreads.

The subadvisor also analyzes market timing to determine how attractive credit and interest rate markets are and pulls from data sources such as issuer-specific and macroeconomic information, not limited to company cash flow, earnings expectation, and default risk.

Most of the fund’s total returns are expected to come from coupon income and asset allocation choices. Concentration risk is limited by exposures being capped for single issuer and single issue positions based on internal limits.

SIFI doesn’t invest in bonds of any particular maturity or duration and doesn’t have an overall portfolio maturity range. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.50%.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) utilizes an actively managed investment approach that is based on the scientific method. It seeks to provide risk-adjusted returns versus its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index.

The fund invests in below investment-grade corporate bonds, otherwise known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds, including futures and swaps. The subadvisor, BlueCove Limited, calculates if a bond is rated below investment grade by averaging the ratings of the bond’s Moody, S&P, and Fitch scores.

SIHY invests mostly in U.S. dollar-denominated securities but derivatives that it can invest in include credit-default swaps and U.S. Treasury futures, as well as other ETFs to balance exposures.

The subadvisor utilizes scientific alpha and market timing to generate returns in the same manner that it does for SIFI.

Most of the fund’s total returns are expected to come from security selection of high yield bonds. Concentration risk is limited by exposures being capped for single issuer and single issue positions based on internal limits.

SIHY doesn’t invest in bonds of any particular maturity or duration and doesn’t have an overall portfolio maturity range. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.48%.

