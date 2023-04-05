Weak Dollar Keeps Gold ETFs Shining | ETF Trends

Do you seek safe-haven investments? You’re not alone, as commodity and bond ETFs are on the rise. As of this writing, gold is trading at over $2,000 per ounce. The news comes amid a weakening dollar and the latest ADP National Employment Report showing fewer hiring than expected in March, suggesting a cooling labor market.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) has been rallying in the past week. Today, it’s traded at $187, up from $182 on March 30th. However, its fund flow has decreased from $235.18 million to $128.81 million in a week. In the same vein, iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is also on the rise, with the latest market price at $38.33. Both ETFs have gained over 9% in the last month.

Among all asset classes, bond ETFs ranked highest. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) showed consistent growth, trading at $74.52. Amid the economic ups and downs, its one-month net flow is $991.96 million. At $100.60, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) maintained its growth.

There has been a lot of interest in the Preferred Stock ETF this week, perhaps due to speculations that the Fed may soften its monetary policy. iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF’s (PFF) five-day net AUM change is $533.33 million. Similarly, the five-day net flows of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is $18.26 million.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Gold & Silver Investing Channel.