Top Performing ETFs: Bitcoin, Uranium ETFs | ETF Trends

In this week’s edition of the top performing ETFs, both bitcoin and uranium ETFs led based on one-week returns. Other metals-focused ETFs like those focused on silver also did well, with a single decarbonization-focused strategy also making an appearance. Both metals and bitcoin strategies play in different overall spaces and trends, but could both owe their returns to defensively-minded investors.

Uranium ETFs took four of the 12 total places in the top ranks, but two of those were the top two. The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) and the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) returned 9.5% and 9.4%, respectively. The duo saw the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) and the Global X Uranium ETF (URA) join them in the top rankings. URNM has returned a staggering 41.1% year to date and 44.5% over three years, charging 83 basis points.

Understanding Uranium ETFs

The strategies may be benefiting from global uranium demand growing as nations turn their energy systems toward renewable, nuclear power. Nuclear power may also be seeing increased interest, with winter on the horizon for the northern hemisphere. Silver ETFs also performed well for the week, taking two of the top 12 positions.

Bitcoin strategies also did well over the last week per Logicly data. Three of the top 12 ETFs focus on bitcoin, including the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), and the Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS). Bitcoin has seen some slight progress on the path toward a possible spot product given recent court decisions, though returns may also owe to cryptocurrency being seen as a diversification play.

Finally, the Subversive Decarbonziation ETF (DKRB) deserves a mention. The fund finished fourth for the week, returning 7.5% in that time. Having just launched in December, it actively invests in firms focused on decarbonization efforts for a 75 basis point fee. Overall, commodities strategies, whether in metal or crypto, led the way for the week.

Visualizations and data provided by LOGICLY, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of VettaFi.