Dollar Gains Strength Amid Sell-Off, but Don’t Count Gold Out

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell over 700 points during Monday’s trading session, the U.S. dollar served as a safe haven play, putting gold down, but not out.

Gold was one of the few bright spots in the market last year, especially during the heavy sell-offs in early 2020. Fast forward to today and different market forces are shaping the way investors view gold, including inflation.

“Gold futures marked a second-straight decline on Monday, amid some strength in the U.S. dollar and a sharp, global selloff in equities, partly prompted by renewed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant,” a MarketWatch report said.

“The precious metal ‘has recently been over-promoted as an inflation hedge,’ said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault,” the article added. “That’s created ‘disappointment and then pre-emptive selling among investors who fell for the idea that central banks are about to start tightening.'”

Furthermore, gold isn’t a surefire way to mute losses in equities. That was readily apparent during Monday’s trading session.