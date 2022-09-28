Hedge Out Currency Exposure with HDEF | ETF Trends

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is a strong offering for periods when the U.S. dollar is strengthening.

The U.S. dollar has strengthened significantly in tangent with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat high inflation. The U.S. dollar is now the strongest it has been in two decades, and it’s poised to get even stronger, NPR reported.

HDEF offers broad exposure to developed markets outside of the U.S., but with a twist: it looks for stocks that pay high dividends compared to their price and then hedges out the currency exposure that an investment in international equities brings, according to VettaFi.

The methodology behind HDEF delivers isolated exposure to the performance of the underlying equities in local prices. Currency fluctuations can be a significant driver of gains and losses, and some investors may prefer the potential diversification benefit of exposure to non-U.S. dollar investments, according to VettaFi.

With the dollar strengthening, HDEF has been popular this year, accreting $207 in inflows year to date and $33 million over a one-week period as of September 27, according to VettaFi.

Investors who expect the U.S. dollar to appreciate relative to other currencies might prefer this fund to bet on the performance of developed market stocks; HDEF should outperform an unhedged competitor when the U.S. currency strengthens.

Charging just 20 basis points, HDEF is competitively priced, especially when currency hedging is factored in. The fund has amassed $836 million in assets under management since its inception in 2015, as of September 27.

HDEF holds 119 securities: 67.07% are Europe-domiciled, and 32.17% are Asia Pacific-domiciled. The United Kingdom and Japan are the largest countries by exposure, at 23.83% and 15.01% of assets, respectively, according to VettaFi.

