Intellectual Titan Ian Bremmer to Keynote Exchange | ETF Trends

VettaFi is thrilled to announce that a keynote speaker for Exchange will be none other than the legendary intellectual titan Ian Bremmer. Bremmer will headline the second iteration of Exchange on February 5–8 as thousands of advisors, industry leaders, and experts will descend upon Miami, Florida to share ideas, network, and transform the finance industry into a community.

Stanford University graduate Bremmer is the founder of the Eurasia Group, a renowned political scientist, a leading expert on political risk research, and a master of macroeconomics. Credited with the creation of Wall Street’s first global political risk index (GPRI) and for creating political risk as an academic discipline, Bremmer coined the now-industry-standard definition of emerging markets as “those countries where politics matters at least as much as economics for market outcomes.” Bremmer and the Eurasia Group also founded GZERO Media, which produces the PBS show “GZERO World with Ian Bremmer.” Their most famous segment, Puppet Regime, blends street interviews and narrative sketches using puppets.

The author of 11 books, including New York Times bestsellers “Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism” and “The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World,” Bremmer is a much sought-after speaker and frequent guest on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, the BBC, Bloomberg, and television stations around the world.

At Exchange, advisors will have the opportunity to hear Ian Bremmer’s thoughts at precisely the kind of moment his expertise is most needed. With issues like the ongoing war in Ukraine, deglobalization, and the restructuring of capital market relationships, the world is not at a run-rate normal. Political risks are coming from multiple directions, and experts such as Bremmer can provide clarity and illuminate opportunity in these unusual times.

