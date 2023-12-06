WATCH: What Toronto Can Tell Us About the ETF Industry

Canada’s ETF market is continuing to grow and has some investors excited about what the future holds for the ETF industry up north. However, some advisors and investors still may not be fully familiar with the ins and outs of their market.

In a recent video-styled interview, VettaFi’s CMO Jon Fee and Financial Futurist Dave Nadig sat down with one another to give investors more insight into what is going on in the world of ETFs in Canada. The pair also answered what Canada can teach us about the ETF industry at large. The duo explores many different topics to give advisors the answer to that question.

In the video, Nadig shares what is currently exciting him the most about the ETF market in Canada. In addition, he shares common trends he’s seen in that market and shares some of the products it’s currently offering that the U.S. isn’t. Additionally, Nadig mentions several different ways the U.S. ETF market has learned from the Canadian one. Fee shares that he likes to think of the U.S. and Canada as two different markets that are symbiotic. To close the conversation, the pair explored their expectations for Canada’s ETF ecosystem moving forward.

What Toronto Can Tell Us About the ETF Industry

0:00 Addressing Why Nadig Has Been Spending So Much Time in Canada

1:00 What Excites Nadig So Much About Canada

1:30 Canada Can Set Its Own Rules

2:00 The U.S. Is Learning From Canada

2:40 Are the U.S. and Canada Two Distinctively Different Markets?

3:15 Are There Any Common Trends That Have Emerged in Canada?

3:45 The U.S. Market Gets Pulled in Many Different Directions

4:45 What Is Nadig’s Prediction for the Canadian ETF Market?

5:35 Closing Thoughts on the Canadian ETF Market