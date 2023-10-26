Why Holding or Moving to Cash Now May Be a Losing Proposition

While money market and Treasury Bill rates look attractive and deserve an allocation in a diversified portfolio, overweighting them too much and forgoing opportunities elsewhere may result in regret in the not-too-distant future. Recency bias is a powerful force that can cause investors to project recent events and market conditions well into the future and may have grave consequences during what our work suggests is the ninth inning of the current rate hiking cycle.



It’s important to note that we do allocate to short-term Treasuries across our Strategies and believe that cash and cash-like investments probably deserve an overweight in today’s volatile market. However, shifting large allocations to cash without a process or plan to reinvest could have serious consequences and cause investors to miss out on other compelling opportunities. Experience teaches us that large market swings tend to shift back quickly as they revert to the mean.

For example, one reason we hear that investors are parking large allocations in money markets and T-Bills is ongoing concerns about the current economic and market situation. An economic downturn or recession could result in financial market turmoil or even a market crash. While that is true, an economic drawdown of that magnitude would likely cause yields to fall for money market funds and T-Bills as well as longer-term bonds. During bouts of severe economic distress associated with these scenarios, central banks generally cut interest rates quickly to loosen monetary conditions and stabilize economic activity. Along with the likely fall across the yield curve, investors overallocated to money markets and T-Bills would see their interest income decline quickly. Meanwhile, investors in intermediate- and longer-duration fixed income would experience little or no change in their current income while also potentially benefiting from capital appreciation as falling interest rates drive bond prices higher.

We believe that investors with a more diversified allocation across fixed income maturities would be in a much better position than those overly concentrated in shorter-term money markets and T-Bills. To sustain an attractive current income, the only recourse for those with heightened exposure to money markets and T-Bills would be to purchase appreciated longer-term bonds or increase credit risk.

Acknowledging recency bias and looking beyond current conditions to a reasonable forecast for interest rates is critical to investment success. Currently, Fed Funds futures markets are pricing in an approximately 60% probability of interest rate cuts at the Fed’s July 2024 meeting. It’s important to consider that the financial markets are often leading indicators as they attempt to price in future conditions before they happen. So, whereas July of 2024 seems like a distant target, the markets will not wait for retail investors to feel good before the shift begins to take hold.

In addition, the Fed Funds Rate (FFR) is now higher than the yield on the 2-Year Treasury Bond, which tends to lead the FFR. As the graph below illustrates, the close relationship between T-Bills and the FFR suggests that if the FFR falls in the coming months, as the 2-Year Treasury implies, T-Bills and money market rates will likely decline as well. Investors without a plan to identify and shift to higher duration fixed income and attractively valued dividend equities may risk missing that opportunity.

Instead, investors may want to reduce reinvestment risk by locking in some longer-duration bond positions as well as dividend paying stocks. Diversification of income sources may be desirable given the differentiation between how fixed income assets and equity dividends derive their income. For equities, dividend income is dependent on the overall health of the underlying companies whereas for fixed income, income is primarily based on the level of the risk-free rate plus a spread to account for risks associated with the bonds. Reinvestment risks are one key fixed income risk to be aware of when comparing differing durations of fixed income assets as well as equity income solutions.

Additionally, while the income stream from fixed income holdings may remain consistent even while money market and T-Bill rates decline, dividend income from high quality companies will likely increase over time. Increasing dividend income can help offset the eroding effects of inflation.

This year’s narrow equity market gains have left dividend paying stocks trading at discounts relative to their own histories and trading at steep discounts relative to the narrow group of equities that has led this year’s market appreciation. In fact, many of these dividend stocks are down year-to-date while their earnings have increased. As the following graph suggests, the S&P 500 Index is currently trading at a premium relative to its price-to-earnings valuation over the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the dividend Index is trading at an 11% discount.

In summary, while the appeal of high current money market rates is obvious, the risks may be less so. Investors should consider the risks they assume when putting too much of their assets into one place. Meanwhile, diversified intermediate- and longer-duration high quality fixed income deserve some attention as they offer compelling income and potential capital appreciation opportunities. Finally, dividend income from high quality equities is more attractive than it has been in some time so investors should consider allocating to that area of the market.

