View From the EDGE® September 2023 – To Hike or Not to Hike?
View From the EDGE® September 2023 – To Hike or Not to Hike?

As we do at the beginning of each month, we turn to Fritz Folts, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, and Eric Biegeleisen, Deputy CIO, for the September edition of View From the EDGE®, titled (as you may have guessed) To Hike or Not to Hike? Fritz and Eric review the output of the 3EDGE global capital model and how it might guide our investment decisions as we get close to the end of summer.

