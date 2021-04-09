View From The Edge – January 2021

By Defred Folts III, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Strategist, and Eric Biegeleisen, CFA, Managing Director, Research Portfolio Manager

Summary

Japanese equities are reasonably valued and continue to benefit from the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy. U.S. equity markets have never been more overvalued in our analysis; however, they continue to benefit from monetary and fiscal stimulus. Although European and Emerging Market equity valuations have also become stretched, better growth prospects are indicated by our yield curve measures.

U.S. Treasuries continue to yield less than the market's expected inflation rate. The Fed continues to support credit markets though risks remain due to the record amount of corporate debt outstanding.

Gold continues to benefit from a further decline in real interest rates. Commodities are relatively undervalued and remain attractive due to the potential for an increase in demand for materials from an economic recovery in 2021, particularly from Asia.

Outlook

After a strong year for the global capital markets in 2020, our model research continues to maintain a constructive outlook for global equities and real assets entering into 2021. While European and Emerging Market equity valuations have become stretched, non-U.S. equities still remain attractive due to continued monetary stimulus and better growth prospects as indicated by our yield curve measures. Japanese equities are reasonably valued and also benefit from the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy and positive market momentum. In addition, U.S. dollar weakness continues to act as a form of financial easing for the global economy and may benefit EM equities in particular. Our analysis indicates that U.S. equity markets have never been more overvalued; however, they continue to benefit from monetary stimulus, fiscal support and positive investor psychology. For the time being, investors continue to look beyond the current surge in coronavirus cases towards a potential economic rebound once the various vaccines are distributed and a wide segment of the population is inoculated. However, many potential risks remain, including changes to U.S. tax policy, unexpected increases in inflation, rising interest rates, inability of corporations to service and/or refinance their debts, and geopolitical tensions, e.g., Iran, North Korea, and Taiwan, among others.

U.S. Treasuries continue to yield less than the market’s expected inflation rate (negative real yields) across all maturities, which presents an unattractive risk-return trade-off. Based upon the Fed’s continued tacit support of the credit markets (corporate bonds), credit spreads – the difference between corporate and government bond yields – remain narrow. However, risks remain due to the record amount of corporate debt outstanding.

As expected inflation continues to rise, real interest rates have fallen further into negative territory (nominal interest rates less expected inflation), providing a favorable outlook for Gold. Commodities remain attractive due to relative undervaluation of real assets and are bolstered by U.S. dollar weakness and the potential for an increase in demand from an economic recovery in 2021, particularly from China and the rest of Asia.

Short-Term Fixed Income & Cash typically serves as dry-powder for clients, though much remains deployed in the opportunities presented.

