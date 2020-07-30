US Stock Market Dips Amid Rising COVID Cases, Big Tech Concerns, and Weak USD

European leaders agree on stimulus package

Last week the 27 members of the European Union (EU) agreed to a continent-wide stimulus package, funded by borrowing at the EU level, to combat the virus-induced slowdown. This is a big step toward political integration that should not be ignored. The Euro closed at its highest level since September 2018, also helped along by stronger-than-expected European PMI readings last week as Europe rebounds faster from lockdowns.

U.S. unemployment insurance benefit expires

Politics in the U.S. have been less supportive, however. The $600 per week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit expired last week and the federal foreclosure and evictions moratorium, after being extended an additional two months, is now set to expire August 31st. But Republicans have not been able to agree on a new stimulus bill to frame their negotiations with Democrats, who passed their own bill weeks ago.

With the August congressional recess looming, it’s now a race against the clock to get stimulus money into consumers’ hands to support spending — something that’s been a key factor in our stronger recovery thus far. With spending having returned to pre-COVID levels, the U.S. consumer has, by and large, been the brightest and most resilient measure of the recovery in the U.S. If consumer resiliency wanes and we can’t sustain similar levels of spending in the future, expect the market to react.

Earnings have been strong, not good enough

Earnings season continues in the U.S. This week is the biggest week, with nearly 45% of the S&P 500 by market cap reporting. So far, the key takeaway has been that expectations were likely too low for the more downtrodden cyclical/value names. And while market leaders’ earnings have been strong, they haven’t been good enough, and investors have generally punished these stocks.

So it will be important to watch how this dynamic plays out this week, especially with some of the biggest tech names like GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN and FB reporting.

Breakeven inflation rates spur stagflation fears

Government bond yields fell last week and the curve flattened. The 2-Year was flat as a pancake while the 10-Year and 30-Year fell 4 and 10 basis points (bps), respectively. Credit traded well last week, with spreads on investment-grade debt down 1 bps and on high-yield down 10 bps. August typically shows a seasonal lull in corporate credit issuance, which should tighten spreads and flatten the U.S. Treasury curve. Of course “typical” isn’t the word we’d choose to describe the year 2020.

While rate volatility is on the floor (the MOVE Index is at year-to-date lows, down almost 75% from its March peak), one not-so-dull area is breakeven inflation rates. Market-based expectations for future inflation have been rising, causing real yields to fall and investors to worry that rate markets may be signaling a stagflationary outlook.

If long-end rates were rising simultaneously, we might share that concern. But the 30-Year Treasury Yield is at a 3-month low [Figure 3], so this likely reflects a normalization in the less liquid inflation market and the strength of the Fed’s control over Treasury yields.