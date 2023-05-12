Brad is an honors graduate of Duquesne University (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) from which he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Brad has received the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) designation from New York University and has his FINRA Series 66 and NFA Series 3.

Brad is the co-founding principal and Chief Investment Officer of Thor Financial Technologies. THOR oversees client assets for RIAs globally. THOR Financial Technologies is also the investment advisor for the THOR Low Volatility ETF (THLV)

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs’ net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust is an exchange traded fund structured as a unit investment trust listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR S&P 500, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

None of State Street Corporation, State Street Global Advisors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. or any of their affiliates or subsidiaries (“State Street”) are affiliated with ETF Trends or any ETF Strategist. However, State Street may enter into, and may have entered into, certain marketing arrangements with one or more ETF Strategists, including arrangements relating to SPDR® ETFs. State Street does not endorse any ETF Strategist and disclaims any liability associated with any ETF Strategist.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

To learn more about being profiled on the ETF Trends ETF Strategist Channel, please email tlydon@ETFtrends.com.