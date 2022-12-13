The 21st Century Retirement Plan: Distribute Phase | ETF Trends

By Rod Smyth, Chairman of the Board of Directors

In a world where most people do not enjoy the benefit of a guaranteed pension, retirement becomes a personal responsibility. The goal for many investors is to maintain their standard of living in retirement with the peace of mind that their money will not run out. This is especially challenging in a higher inflation environment. Furthermore, we believe retirees do not want to spend their golden years worrying about the monthly fluctuations in the stock market. This piece is designed to provide information to retirees taking distributions from their portfolio, what we call the Distribute investor.

More challenging is the current rate of inflation. Throughout 2022, inflation has been considerably higher than the yields on bonds or cash and so although interest rates are higher, investors have lost purchasing power. We think inflation will remain above investment grade bond yields for at least the first half of 2023.

Good news: Interest rates are higher. Bad news: They are still below the current rate of inflation. When we last updated this piece in June of 2021, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond was roughly 1.5%. Since then, the Federal reserve has raised interest rates to around 4% and currently 10-year Treasury yields are roughly two percentage points higher, at around 3.5%. This is good news for retirees as bonds can now provide some cash flow, and yields are above the Fed’s long-term inflation target. Investors concerned about inflation can now get a positive yield on the Treasury’s Inflation Protected Bonds, known by the acronym TIPS, but they offer only around 1% over inflation and the price of these securities, like other bonds, fall when interest rates rise, and so are not a protection against rising rates.

It seems logical that longer-term investors should be more concerned about longer-term inflation trends. One of our rules at RiverFront is “Don’t Fight the Fed” and so with the Fed now committed to getting inflation down to more normal levels, we believe they will achieve this this on a 3-5-year view. The important question to us is whether they will be resolute about 2% or will be satisfied with a somewhat higher average. Market participants seem to be confident that inflation can average 2.5-3% over the next 7-10 years and we broadly agree. Since inflation is a critical ingredient for financial planning, Distribute investors should think about what level to put in their plan.

Chart 1 shows annual and monthly data for core inflation (excluding food and energy). The inflation data is expressed by the line in the top panel. You can see how it took off in 2021 and is still rising at a year-on-year pace of 6.3% (the line in the bottom panel) as of the October data – well above the Fed’s 2% target. To get a sense of recent trends, we also like to look at the monthly data (shown in the panel on the bottom). The bars represent month-on-month changes. Here the October data gives some hope for optimism that inflation is no longer accelerating and may be peaking in our view, but it is in its early days.

The Federal Reserve is now fully committed to bringing inflation down as their number one priority, something that has been repeated by Fed Chairman Powell at every opportunity for many months. We believe the Fed will ultimately succeed, and we have seen leading indicators of inflation are already declining. However, it may take a recession to bring inflation down to the Fed’s target. By their own admission, the Fed was slow to realize that inflation was not a ‘transitory’ problem as they thought in 2021. In early 2022, the Fed started to realize that inflation was sticky and that it was spreading from manufactured goods prices to services and rents, as reflected in ‘core’ CPI which excludes food and energy (see chart 1, right). Then came the war in Ukraine – a major wheat producer for the world – the sanctions on Russian oil, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. By May, the Fed realized they had made a mistake and started raising rates aggressively.

US stocks, with dividends reinvested, have a return history relative to inflation going back to 1926 (see chart 2, below). The trend rate of return is 6.4% over the rate of inflation (see trend line rising at 6.4% per annum). Stock’s ability to outpace inflation comes, in part, due to companies’ ability to adapt to changing conditions. This is tremendous news for all investors, but particularly for the Accumulate investor , especially if they are adding to their portfolio on a regular basis. Prolonged bear markets such as those seen in the 1930s, 1970s and the first decade of the 2000s provide an opportunity for the Accumulate investor to add stocks at below-trend prices. We define the Accumulate investor as one focused on long-term growth of capital and a time horizon of 10-years or more.

We believe a retiree seeking to generate a 3-6% return after inflation with consistent monthly income, will need to invest a sizable portion of their assets in more volatile investments to get the higher returns they seek. Let’s call these “risk assets”, which can include stocks, investment grade bonds, higher yield “junk” bonds, real estate, and other investments.

Retirement is the beginning of a potentially long Distribute phase as life expectancy continues to increase. With the help of a financial advisor, a professionally crafted retirement plan can be tailored to investors’ needs and risk tolerances. We think our focus on portfolio construction, risk management, transparency, and consistent communication are critical elements in giving financial advisors and their clients the peace of mind to stick with the agreed plan.

A Balanced Structure: We believe investors should ensure the portfolio has not only a stream of fixed income payments, but also a mixture of stocks that produce a combination of growing dividends and earnings. We tend to prefer companies with the greatest potential to grow dividends, rather than those with the highest starting yield, as we believe growth of income is important in the Distribute phase. Also, companies in faster-growing sectors often reinvest their excess cash flow to expand and do not necessarily pay dividends. We do not want to exclude these stocks as we think they can play an important role in growing the retirees’ asset base.

Risk Assets: When constructing a retirement plan, we believe investors should use enough ‘risk assets’ to provide the required returns while taking emotional tolerance into consideration. We have discussed stocks at length and note that riskier assets require more careful selection and closer scrutiny. With stocks and other assets such as high-yield bonds, we think it is important to understand their specific risks, which may not be obvious upon cursory review. We believe higher yielding bonds can play an important role in boosting cash flow, but we also believe this is a decision, like stocks that should be actively managed and monitored.

