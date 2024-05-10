More Reasons to Stick With Stocks in Retirement | ETF Trends

¹Assumes the portfolio will be tax-advantaged, that there’s a 30-year time horizon with a zero portfolio balance at the end, that the portfolio will be annually rebalanced, and that the retiree will make annual midyear withdrawals.

The chart above highlights a Monte Carlo simulation study from Horizon published in the research paper, “The Retirement Income Challenge” (June 21, 2023). Asset returns are assumed to be normally distributed with given means, volatilities, and correlations. Our base case assumes conservative estimates for future returns in line with those referenced by Morningstar Benz et al. (2021). Specifically, we assume that stocks return 8% per year (equal to the average return of global stocks over the last 30 years as of 12/31/22), bonds return 4% per year (in line with current yields and average bond returns over the last 30 years as of 12/31/22), and inflation is 2.5% per year (equal to the average of short-term and long-term breakeven inflation expectations as of 12/31/22).

Optimal stock and bond allocations for risk-optimized spending strategies (ROSS) Distribution Rate 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% Stock (%) 40% 50% 70% 80% 90% Bond (%) 60% 50% 30% 20% 10%

Correlations are, on average, zero (the long-term correlation between broad stocks and bonds). Volatility is assumed to be 16% per year for stocks and 5% per year for bonds, consistent with volatility estimated over the last 30 years as of 12/31/22. We simulate 10,000 paths averaging results across all periods. An initial cash distribution is defined as a percentage of the total portfolio value and is taken at the beginning of each period described in the study; distributions are also adjusted upward for inflation at the end of each year. We simulate planning horizons of 20, 25, and 30 years to match the life expectancy of either or both individuals from a married 60-year-old couple as estimated by the longevity illustrator maintained by the Society of Actuaries as of 12/31/22. To account for practical frictions, we assume a management fee of 1% taken as a percentage of the portfolio at the beginning of each period described in the study and a long-term capital gains tax rate of 15%. We do not take into account custodial or brokerage fees, which would have the effect of reducing returns. The simulation does not represent actual performance. This simulation is not replicable of any specific Horizon portfolio or strategy but is rather an allocation of fixed assumed asset classes.

For the chart, we used a standard withdrawal study to define an optimal asset allocation and compared it to other typical retirement spending portfolio solutions for our analysis. We assumed an initial distribution rate that increased with inflation each year after that from a portfolio of stocks and bonds. We simulated returns using conservative capital market assumptions and accounted for taxes and fees. Our core metrics were: 1) A success rate is the percentage of simulated paths where all desired distributions are achieved. 2) Real legacy wealth, or the wealth that remains, is defined as the average inflation-adjusted ending values as a percentage of the starting portfolio values.

