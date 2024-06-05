Mid-Year Market Check-Up: A Clean Bill of Health | ETF Trends

By CHRIS KONSTANTINOS CFA®

Managing Partner | Chief Investment Strategist

The adage ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ may be weighing on investors’ minds as we head into the summer months, a time of lighter news flow and trading volume. Any thorough physical includes a cardiac ‘stress test.’ In our view, the market has been stress-tested over the last year by Fed policy uncertainty in the face of sticky inflation, as well as by deepening geopolitical issues across the world. Our read on the market’s internal ‘heartbeat’ – the message embedded in the price action of markets themselves – remains strong.

It’s hard to believe that we have almost crossed the half-way mark in 2024…a good time to grab our proverbial stethoscopes and check in on the market’s fitness. The results of our ‘physical’: the market still gets a clean bill of health, in our view.

Market’s Internal Heartbeat Remains Strong, in Our View

The US market (as epitomized by the S&P 500 index) remains in a strong primary uptrend, as defined by the slope of 200-day moving average, or ‘200DMA’ (red line on top panel of Chart 1, above). The steepness of the 200DMA slope – currently annualizing at roughly 21% – is so strong that it’s ultimately unsustainable, in our view. The US stock market averages about one -10% pullback in a calendar year, which we have yet to experience in ‘24 – the suggests to us the ride this summer could get rockier, especially as we move closer to US election time.

However, our historical research suggests the odds of positive returns are above-average over the next 3-6 months from current readings on the 200DMA in combination with other technical factors. Put simply, strong returns in the stock market tend to beget more positive future returns…even if the ride in getting there may be volatile. This would be in keeping with typical US election years, in which markets generally rally strongly in the back half of the year in conjunction with greater certainty around which candidate will win. To this point, NDR Research recently calculated that the ‘Sell in May’ adage doesn’t work as well in election years; Since 1950, the S&P 500 has risen approximately 78% of the time from April 30 through October 31 during an election year, the highest percentage of any year in the four-year Presidential cycle. Given this backdrop, our investment team believes the stock market will close ’24 above current levels and has not yet felt compelled to reduce equity risk levels in our balanced portfolios.

US Still the ‘Fittest,’ but Bull Market Broadening Globally…A Good Sign, in Our View

The primary trend of this US ‘heartbeat’ is among the strongest of its type in the world, so it’s not surprising that the US remains a relative strength leader among its developed world peers. Even outside of the US, however, the primary trend for global markets (as defined by the MSCI All-Country World, Ex-US Index) is also positive, albeit by a less steep slope of approximately 9% (orange line on bottom panel of Chart 1, above). Furthermore, the global market bull is also continuing to broaden its’ scope, with over 60% of stock markets now trading above their 200DMA. This is a condition that has historically led to positive forward annualized returns since 1994, according to analysis conducted by NDR Research.

‘Heart-Healthy’: US Economy and Earnings Continue to Beat

We believe the current bull market is based on solid fundamentals, not simply irrational exuberance. First, the US economy continues to prove itself ‘exceptional’ – a phenomenon we’ve discussed in detail recently (see Weekly View on American ‘Economic’ Exceptionalism). The Atlanta Fed GDPNow Tracker, a real time forecast of economic growth, is currently annualizing at around 2.7% indicated year-over-year GDP growth for Q2, a solid reading, in our opinion. Looking forward, the US economy has been improving as of late after some moderation in late spring. May’s ‘flash’ Composite PMI -combining both manufacturing and services surveys – was up a blowout +3.1 points to 54.4, the highest in two years.

This economic strength is filtering into corporate earnings strength, one of the most important longer-term determinants of stock prices, in our view. The bulk of first quarter earnings results for the S&P 500 concluded emphatically last week, with bellwether semiconductor companies tied to artificial intelligence demonstrating strong earnings and cash flow growth. Overall, we view earnings for Q1 as a success, as we detailed in our Weekly View from May 21.