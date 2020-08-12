Market Rallies in Lackluster Trading as Stimulus Talks Fall Apart

Last week’s market action certainly felt like a typical August. Equities rallied in lackluster trading characterized by low volume and a general lack of interest from market players. The U.S. market outperformed (SPX +2.5%), while emerging markets lagged, up only 1.0% on the week (MXEF). International developed markets closed up 2.0% (MXEA) [Figure 1].

Volatility continues to fall, with the S&P 500’s 2-week realized volatility hitting its lowest level since the equity market peak on February 19, 2020 [Figure 2]. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus will do that. The S&P 500 also closed on Friday only about 1% shy of its prior all-time high close. Forward-looking implied vols still reflect investor nervousness though. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) remains stubbornly high in the low 20s, up from the mid 14s on February 19th.

Despite the low level of realized volatility, there has been plenty of activity in the style and factor space. Last week saw huge outperformance of small caps (RTY +6.0%) [Figure 1]. Last week’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data in the U.S. and abroad were largely better than expected, giving a boost to small caps and taking some of the safe-haven sheen off of mega-cap tech.

Outside of positioning, better-than-feared earnings have also been a major contributor to small caps’ recent performance. With about 90% of the S&P 500 by market cap having reported, it’s now clear that the outlook was generally too dim headed into the season, as we’ve seen an above average percentage of companies beat their expectations.

As stimulus negotiations collapse, President Trump signs executive orders

The collapse of negotiations around the next U.S. stimulus package caused a brief sell-off in equities on Friday. Markets then rebounded, judging — cynically, yet correctly — that money would be forthcoming in an election year.

Indeed, President Trump issued four executive orders over the weekend to do just that. The lack of detail regarding how the orders will be funded shouldn’t be a problem for the market — they are a bridge while stimulus negotiations continue. Any sharp pullback in the market or major downside surprise to a big economic release likely would quickly bring both sides to agreement.

July jobs report solid as COVID fatigue persists Speaking of major economic releases, the July jobs report was surprisingly solid. U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat expectations, increasing by 1.76 million despite the early summer resurgence of COVID-19 [Figure 3]. While the total number of jobs is still roughly 13 million below February’s levels, rehiring has been steady and better-than-feared based on high-frequency indicators. The unemployment rate fell from 11.1% in June to 10.2% in July. The market continues to experience COVID-19 news fatigue. There is enough varying data that bulls and bears can now pick their spots. But, overall, the stimulus narrative is overpowering everything else.