Market Breadth Weakens as Technology Rises | ETF Trends

The largest stocks, or market generals, are out leading the troops on the front lines.

Negative divergences in market breadth occur from time to time. The recent divergence has only been happening for two weeks. So, while this divergence could easily be resolved, it would not be ideal to see this continue for the next few months. Negative divergences in market breadth over extended periods can lead to significant declines.

Small Cap Stocks

When the term “market” is used, most people tend to think about the S&P 500. The S&P 500 only represents the 500 largest capitalized US companies. To examine the health of smaller capitalized stocks, we can look at the Russell 2000.

The Russell 2000 continues to place new lows in relative strength, meaning that relative to the S&P 500, the index is generally underperforming. This is true whether markets are going up or going down. Year-to-Date, the Russell 2000 is flat-to-down, and is still down -18% from its 2021 peak.

While large cap stocks have mostly seen a rising tide, that rising tide isn’t lifting all ships. Small cap stocks have been weak, and we have even seen inverse small caps rise on our risk-adjusted ETF rankings.

Chart of the Week- EXR

The Real Estate sector has been one of the weakest market sectors over the past two years. Since the sector’s peak in 2021, the sector is down about -25%. As an aside, Real Estate is a very small S&P 500 sector, accounting for a little more than 2% of the S&P 500’s capitalization. In other words, a sector composed of 30 stocks is smaller than each of the five largest S&P 500 stocks are individually. Microsoft alone is 3x the size of the Real Estate Sector.

Even though Real Estate has been weak, some of the sector’s smaller components are showing early signs of turning things around. This commentary’s chart of the week is EXR, which is the stocks symbol for Extra Space Storage. See corresponding chart points below.

Moving averages of price paint a picture of trends. You can see in the chart that over the last two years, the 50-day moving average (green line) has been below the 200-day moving average (blue line). Earlier this year, the 50-day MA crossed above the 200-day MA, which is what is known as a “golden cross,” and could indicate a change in long-term trend, from down to up. Since breaking above its 200-day moving average, EXR has experienced sideways movement and has had some overhead resistance at around the $150 price level. One positive development is last week EXR “gapped up” through this short-term resistance level. In other words, as the stock approached resistance, there was buying pressure that resulted in a jump in the price level. Ideally, the old resistance will now become support. Volume should confirm price. Even though EXR had moved sideways since breaking above its 200-day moving average, the upside volume had been strong. When EXR broke above short-term resistance, it did so on a new 100-day high in the Up-Down volume ratio, which compares the volume of the last 50 up days to the volume of the last 50 down days. Even though EXR has broken some short-term resistance, it still has some congestion to work through, particularly at price levels where recent peaks have occurred. At the red dashed line, you can see that there are four prior peaks in the last year and a half that have occurred around $164-170. The stock might encounter some difficulty in this price area.

Bottom Line