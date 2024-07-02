The Investors' Dilemma | ETF Trends

By Doug Sandler, CFA

From the chart below, we can see the different breakeven periods for different rates of underperformance by a stock. For example, the decision to swap out of an investment that underperforms by 10% annually, will take less than three years to break-even (solid orange line crosses dotted blue line). A 5% underperformer will take about 6 years to break-even (solid orange line intersects dashed green line). If the underperformance continues after the break-even period, the extra return that an investor receives could be significant. Furthermore, the investor who continues to hold the underperformer will likely still face the ‘sell or hold’ dilemma given that the unrealized gain remains.

Nobody enjoys paying capital gains taxes, especially when those taxes can be avoided or delayed. However, we believe that capital gain taxes can be the ‘necessary evil’ that is difficult to completely extract from any successful investment process. Therefore, we believe that taxes should be an important but secondary variable to consider when making future investment decisions. Over time, we have seen too many investors make poor investment decisions for the sole reason of avoiding taxes. Additionally, investors are increasingly using higher stock weightings in their retirement portfolios and living off systematic or managed withdrawals in addition to the income from bonds and stock dividends. This means for many it is not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ stocks positions will be sold, and gains realized.

Clayton Christensen’s 1997 book The Innovator’s Dilemma speculated that great firms often fail because they do not seize the next wave of innovation in their respective industries. This is because change is difficult and change often requires sacrifice (cannibalizing existing businesses). The dilemma of an innovator is not that different than the dilemma of an investor. Successful investors share many of the same difficult choices faced by successful companies. Like a lasting business, an evergreen portfolio requires regular adjustment and refreshment. Not only does this require more work than a ‘buy and hold’ strategy, but it may require some sacrifice, like selling a winning investment and paying capital gains taxes. Fortunately, today’s financial advisors are experienced and equipped to help investors on this journey with tax-focused investment advice and solutions.

Could the behavior that causes great companies to fail be the same behavior that causes great portfolios to fail?

