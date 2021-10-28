Inflation: Spiking Prices Vs. Worker Productivity: The Great Inflation Debate

When analyzing future growth trajectories, there are three essential inputs to consider – labor, capital, and technology. History tells us that technological advancements allow for increased productivity of capital for the labor force that uses it. So, if real wages grow, but the rate of productive technological development grows at an equal or greater rate, aggregate output will grow more rapidly than real wages. Said another way, there will be more things made and services rendered than money in people’s pockets to buy them, leading to downward price pressures in the long run.

A clerical worker automating certain functions using software has the capability to produce more than one who is not. Technology allows the production of more goods and services with less labor. Fields such as computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, among others, have and should continue to generate productivity gains that have the potential to far outpace the rate of wage gains. To put things into perspective, let’s compare our current situation with two other times in history when inflation risks were high, The Great Inflation of the mid-1970s to early 1980s and the Tech Bubble of the mid-1990s to early 2000s. Looking at Figure 1, although productivity growth in the Internet Age of today is not as strong as it was in the Tech Bubble, when computing really took off, it is materially stronger than during The Great Inflation.

Another helpful comparison can be seen in unit labor costs. While workers in the lowest rung of the income ladder are currently experiencing strong wage gains, we do not believe this is a prelude to a wage-price spiral – productivity gains are simply too strong. Figure 2 helps make that point by comparing unit labor costs in the Great Inflation, Tech Bubble and the current Internet Age. We can conclude that the current trajectory of wage gains in the Internet Age are more like those of the Tech Bubble, with similar levels of productivity growth. This is not a combination that would drive persistent inflation, based on historical analysis. Conversely, in The Great Inflation era, unit labor costs grew at a faster rate than domestic labor productivity – something that is not the case in the current macroeconomic backdrop.