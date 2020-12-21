A Message from CEO, Brendan Clark





Holiday Reflection: Our Year in Review | Clark Capital Management Group

We have a saying at Clark Capital that asset management is a team sport, and our employees have embodied that saying this year more than ever before. Despite the many personal and professional challenges we’ve faced, our employees rallied together to support our advisors, their clients, and each other during these difficult times.

This year, we were incredibly grateful and honored to be recognized for our dedication to advisors by the Money Management Institute and Barron’s as Asset Manager of the Year (mid-size firm) and for Distribution Excellence. We want to take this time to extend a heartfelt thank you to our advisors for their continued support—without you, this honor would not be possible!



Content continues below advertisement

Clark Capital Cares

Not only are we passionate about serving our advisors and clients, but we are also passionately committed to serving our community. This year, the Clark Capital family showed just how much they care about two major issues facing our country.

To benefit the Philadelphia community and assist those impacted by the pandemic, our employees raised over $27k to benefit the PHL COVID-19 Relief Fund. In support of equality and social justice, our employees raised over $32k to benefit the Gateway to Leadership Foundation, directly addressing the lack of educational resources and career opportunities among underserved communities.

In addition to these two important charities, each month, employees identify a charity to support, and contributions are matched by the firm. We encourage you to learn more about the charities we support by visiting our giving page.

Staying Connected, Together

What has been remarkable over the past year is how our employees have managed to stay connected while working remotely—often in conjunction with taking care of children and loved ones, or while managing remote learning. Here are just a few of the fun ways we’ve managed to stay connected while being apart:

Monthly video calls with all employees

Delivering stay at home care packages

Virtual happy hours

Fitness challenges

A socially distanced golf outing

Holiday themed contests like pumpkin carving

We look forward to a day in the near future when we can return to our home office here in Philadelphia, PA. But until then, our employees continue to persevere, embodying our culture of care, and caring for each other and the advisors and investors we serve.

From all of us at Clark Capital Management Group, we wish you and your families a happy and healthy New Year in 2021. Together, we will emerge from this difficult period stronger than ever!