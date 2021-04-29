Green Harvest Asset Management
New York, NY 10106
Brian Jacobs, CIMAPresident
Brian is the President at Green Harvest and has over 30 years of experience in global asset management. Previously, the President of Direxion ETFs and the CEO of the Hatteras Alternative Funds, Brian also led distribution organizations at Eaton Vance and Allianz/ PIMCO where his distribution teams raised over $200 billion in AUM. He started his career as a Financial Advisor in New York City. Brian also is an Adjunct Faculty member at the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University where he teaches a graduate level class: Disruption in Financial Services.
Robert Holderith, CFA, CAIAFounder and Chief Exective Officer
Bob is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Green Harvest and is a 23-year veteran of the financial services industry. Prior to that, he was President and Founder of Emerging Global Advisors, LLC (EGA), the advisor to the EGShares family of ETFs where he was responsible for all aspects of the formation of the firm including research, portfolio management, product development, index conception and design, technology infrastructure and sales.. Bob has been implementing, structuring and developing ETFs and related strategies since 1999.
Jeff Conway, CFA, CAIAChief Investment Officer
Jeff is the Chief Investment Officer at Green Harvest with over 25 years of financial services experience – spanning portfolio management, derivative structuring and trading –and is responsible for the overall investment strategy and portfolio management. Jeff was Head of Equity and Commodity Derivative Structuring for UBS in New York, where he was responsible for derivative trading strategies and structured product development. Jeff holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management with a concentration in Financial Engineering, has a B.A. in Economics from the University of New Hampshire.
Solomon Teller, CFAChief Investment Strategist
Solomonis the Chief Investment Strategist at Green Harvest Asset Management with 15 years of portfolio management, research and proprietary trading experience with ETFs. Solomon is the former Head of Investment Analytics at ProShares and was Senior Portfolio Manager and Financial Planning Manager at two independent asset managers. Early in is career, Solomon developed trading and portfolio management software for Fannie Mae. Solomon holds a Bachelor of Arts in both Economics and Philosophy from the University of Maryland.
Denise GalloSenior Portfolio Manager
Denise is the Senior Portfolio Manager as well as Head of Portfolio Operations of Green Harvest. She has 25 years of industry experience including 12 years in ETF portfolio management and trading operations. She is responsible for day-to-day management of separately managed accounts and has primary responsibility for operational and back office functions at GHAM. Prior to joining GHAM in 2018, Denise was an Associate Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investment (CTI) where she served as a portfolio construction subject matter expert for the ETF business.