ETF Industry KPI – 5/13/2024 | ETF Trends

This week, the industry experienced 8 ETF launches and 2 closures, shifting the 1-year Open-to-Close ratio to 2.26 and total US ETFs to 3,501.

The 3,500 total ETFs mark has officially been crossed! It has been 16 weeks since we crossed the 3,400 tally. On August 28, 2022 (89 weeks ago, ~20.5 months), the ETF industry crossed the 3,000 US ETF milestone. Since then: Total Assets have increased 35%, approximately $2.3 Trillion. Nearly one additional ETF per day added (5.6 per week). 72 additional Issuers, 28% increase. While it took 12 months to get from 3,000 to 3,200, it’s taken under 9 months to get the next 300! We reported the largest influx in September with 78 launches in 3 weeks alone. In the last 16 weeks (since 1/22/24), total issuers have increased from 310 to 330. In the previous 100 (10/9/23 to 1/22/24), total issuers rose +13. And before that, issuers only increased by +6. All to say, new issuers are flooding the market and are a catalyst for these quicker +100 updates.

In the previous 5 iterations of the +100 milestone posts, the average duration has been 131.6 days. Today’s update is only 112 days, so really 2-3 weeks earlier than expected. However, the trend is pushing lower with the last three time periods being 112 days, 105 days, and 42 days.

The tracked indexes experienced similar performance last week. The Toroso ETF Industry Index was down 1.89% while the S&P Financial Select Sector Index led at 3.12%.

ETF Launches

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – August (ticker: AUGP)

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity ETF (ticker: INDH)

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – July (ticker: JULP)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (ticker: MLPD)

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – August (ticker: PBAU)

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – July (ticker: PBJL)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend Covered Call ETF (ticker: QDCC)

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (ticker: USOY)

ETF Closures

AGF Global Infrastructure ETF (ticker: GLIF)

Carbon Strategy ETF (ticker: KARB)

Fund/Ticker Changes

TCW Artificial Intelligence Equity Fund (ticker: TGFTX)

became TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (ticker: AIFD)

TCW New America Premier Equities Fund (ticker: TGUSX)

became TCW Compounders ETF (ticker: GRW)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (ticker: FEN), First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (ticker: FEI), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (ticker: FPL), and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (ticker: FIF)

became FT Equity Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (ticker: EIPI)



TETF.Index Performance vs. S&P Financial Select Sector Index

(as of May 10, 2024)

TETF.Index Performance vs. Other Leading Financial Indices

(March 31, 2017 through May 10, 2024)

Source: Morningstar Direct

Why Follow the ETF Industry KPIs

The team at Tidal Investments, originally operating as Toroso Investments, began tracking the ETF Industry Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in the early 2000s and have been consistently reporting on, and analyzing these metrics ever since. This diligent tracking was the catalyst for the creation of the TETF.Index, an index that tracks the ETF industry. Now, as part of the Tidal Financial Group, which is affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, we are positioned to provide even more in-depth analysis and insights. Each week, we will share the statistics we believe to be the most useful for identifying industry trends, in addition to the performance of the TETF.Index.

