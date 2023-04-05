Jim Cannon is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Advisor Solutions. A visionary executive and champion for independent wealth advisors, Cannon’s career spans decades of experience working with and for independent financial advisors to improve their businesses.

Prior to founding Dynamic in 2009, Cannon served as president and CEO of AIG Financial Advisors, Inc. (now known as SagePoint Financial). Under his leadership, the firm grew to the sixth largest independent RIA and broker dealer in the U.S. with more than 3,000 financial advisors generating more than $400 million in revenues. He also oversaw the design of a new advisory services business model, which grew to service financial advisors overseeing in excess of $30 billion of U.S.-based client assets.

During his decades-long financial services career, Cannon also served as president and CEO of four other financial services firms and served as a regulator for more than three years with the Arizona Corporation Commission, Securities Division, following college graduation. He is a graduate of Arizona State University and passed the examinations for the Series 7, 24, 63, 65 and 66 licenses. He served on the FINRA District Three Committee, was a member of the Financial Services Institute and participated in the Vistage CEO Organization. Jim enjoys snow skiing, hiking, pickle ball, reading, baseball and spending time with his family.