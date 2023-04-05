Dynamic Advisor Solutions
Jim CannonFounder & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Cannon is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Advisor Solutions. A visionary executive and champion for independent wealth advisors, Cannon’s career spans decades of experience working with and for independent financial advisors to improve their businesses.
Prior to founding Dynamic in 2009, Cannon served as president and CEO of AIG Financial Advisors, Inc. (now known as SagePoint Financial). Under his leadership, the firm grew to the sixth largest independent RIA and broker dealer in the U.S. with more than 3,000 financial advisors generating more than $400 million in revenues. He also oversaw the design of a new advisory services business model, which grew to service financial advisors overseeing in excess of $30 billion of U.S.-based client assets.
During his decades-long financial services career, Cannon also served as president and CEO of four other financial services firms and served as a regulator for more than three years with the Arizona Corporation Commission, Securities Division, following college graduation. He is a graduate of Arizona State University and passed the examinations for the Series 7, 24, 63, 65 and 66 licenses. He served on the FINRA District Three Committee, was a member of the Financial Services Institute and participated in the Vistage CEO Organization. Jim enjoys snow skiing, hiking, pickle ball, reading, baseball and spending time with his family.
Konstantin “Kostya” Etus, CFAChief Investment Officer
Konstantin “Kostya” Etus, CFA® is the Chief Investment Officer at Dynamic Advisor Solutions. He is responsible for leading Dynamic’s Investment Management team and overseeing all investment operations at Dynamic, including investment people, philosophy, process, portfolios and performance. He brings to Dynamic specialized experience in asset allocation and security selection of various ETF and mutual fund portfolios. His experience includes managing mutual funds, ETF strategies and 529 plans, as well as evaluating investment strategies, including SMAs, model portfolios and individual funds through a robust due diligence framework.
Prior to his role as CIO, Etus served as Head of Strategy, Investment Management. Under his leadership, Dynamic strengthened its investment research, asset allocation and strategy development, including the development and launch of enhanced ETF strategies, alternative investments and custom high-net-worth (HNW) solutions.
Prior to Dynamic, Etus served the Orion organization (CLS Investments and Orion Portfolio Solutions) for more than 10 years. There, he held various roles, including Trading Specialist, Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager and finally, Director of Investment Research. Prior to working at Orion, Etus worked as an Associate Financial Analyst at ConAgra Foods, Inc., managing the company’s global cash network.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and obtained Master of Investment Management and Financial Analysis and Master of Business Administration degrees from Creighton University. He holds the FINRA Series 65 securities registration and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
A self-proclaimed movie buff, when Etus isn’t providing investing guidance to Dynamic’s advisor-clients, he can be found watching the latest blockbuster film or spending time with his family. Etus was born in Novosibirsk, Russia. He currently resides in Omaha, Neb., with his wife and daughters.
Craig MorningstarChief Operating Officer
Craig Morningstar is the Chief Operating Officer of Dynamic Advisor Solutions. Serving Dynamic since its founding in 2009, Morningstar is responsible for the development and execution of the firm’s advisory platform, service and investment management. He has industry experience at custodians, turnkey asset management providers (TAMPs) and RIAs. He also has extensive experiences as a business owner, practice manager, wealth advisor and business consultant.
Morningstar began his financial industry career in 1987 as 401(k) educator. Securities and insurance licensed since 1991, he brings a broad range of experience to the Dynamic organization, including previous roles as a financial planner, institutional trader and trading manager, branch manager, RIA owner and operator, compliance and audit officer, and chief operating officer and president.
In addition to his financial industry experience, Morningstar is an accomplished public speaker, published author, guest columnist and community volunteer. His volunteer efforts have focused on business leadership associations, advising nonprofit boards and coaching high school hockey.
Steven Kulesza, CFPChief Business Development Officer
As Chief Business Development Officer, Steven Kulesza, CFP® leads Dynamic’s revenue growth and practice initiatives, including advisor recruitment, asset management growth and other services such as Concierge.
Kulesza is a veteran to the industry, having worked as a wealth advisor, institutional Business Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer over the past 20 years. Prior to joining Dynamic, he led the development and operations for a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based RIA firm as Chief Operating Officer. He has also served in institutional and RIA development roles for Charles Schwab Advisor Services and as a regional director of institutional and retail sales for Madison Investment Advisors.
He is a Certified Financial Planner™ and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Organizational Communication. While attending college full time, he started and successfully operated his own pizza restaurant. Kulesza enjoys the great outdoors, especially when he’s spending time with his family and coaching his son’s football team.