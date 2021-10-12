Day Hagan Asset Management

1000 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: 941-330-1702
Toll-Free: 800-594-7930

Articles by Day Hagan Asset Management

    Arthur S. Day
    PARTNER, CO-FOUNDER, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER

    Arthur S. Day

    Arthur S. Day, Partner, for Day Hagan Asset Management; a SEC registered investment advisory firm. Art is a thirty-eight+ (38+) year investment industry veteran, working with major Wall Street investment firms as a retail and institutional advisor.

    His investment career began in 1984 as an account executive with Dean Witter Reynolds. In 1987, he was recruited by E.F. Hutton, which through numerous mergers and corporate realignments became Shearson Lehman Brothers.

    During his tenure with Shearson Lehman Brothers, and aided by his affiliation with Capital Vectors Inc., Art was instrumental in initiating the launch of the Shearson Lehman Brothers TRAC mutual fund allocation program. The TRAC allocation program is often cited as setting the standard by which portfolios are allocated based on clients’ risk profiles determined through questionnaires. This first-of-its-kind strategy accumulated more than $5 billion within a year of its launch, and has since been duplicated by nearly every major and regional firm on Wall Street.

    In 1993, Art accepted an offer from PaineWebber as First Vice President of investments. (PaineWebber was subsequently acquired by UBS.) During his tenure, he was an advocate and leading participant in numerous alternative strategies ranging from private equity, wealth preservation insurance solutions, and single and multi-manager hedge fund strategies.

    In 1999, Art began his association with Engagement Systems as an investor and owner. He was also a leading contributor to the development of the firm’s client centric Skill-Weighted investment platform. Engagement Systems’ development of the Skill Weighted Portfolio Methodology emphasized index funds and ETFs due to market efficiencies, low fee structures and broad diversification.

    In 2006, Art and Donald Hagan joined forces to form Day Hagan Asset Management to introduce and promote the Day Hagan Global Asset Allocation Strategy, a quantitative dynamic rebalancing index strategy, for national retail and institutional distribution.

    Donald L. Hagan, CFA®
    PARTNER, CO-FOUNDER, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST

    Donald L. Hagan

    Donald L. Hagan and his firm are dedicated to providing advanced asset management strategies for their clients.

    Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core.

    Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001.

    Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks.

    Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.

    Don has a B.A. in Economics and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

    Regan S. Teague, CFA®
    PORTFOLIO MANAGER - ADVISOR

    Regan S. Teague

    Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, He was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund.

    Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 then joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and lead trader for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies and funds. 

    He received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 2019.

    More Articles

    Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs’ net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

    SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust is an exchange traded fund structured as a unit investment trust listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index.

    Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

    Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR S&P 500, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

    None of State Street Corporation, State Street Global Advisors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. or any of their affiliates or subsidiaries (“State Street”) are affiliated with ETF Trends or any ETF Strategist. However, State Street may enter into, and may have entered into, certain marketing arrangements with one or more ETF Strategists, including arrangements relating to SPDR® ETFs. State Street does not endorse any ETF Strategist and disclaims any liability associated with any ETF Strategist.

    Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

    To learn more about being profiled on the ETF Trends ETF Strategist Channel, please email tlydon@ETFtrends.com.