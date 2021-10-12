Day Hagan Asset Management
Arthur S. Day PARTNER, CO-FOUNDER, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
Arthur S. Day, Partner, for Day Hagan Asset Management; a SEC registered investment advisory firm. Art is a thirty-eight+ (38+) year investment industry veteran, working with major Wall Street investment firms as a retail and institutional advisor.
His investment career began in 1984 as an account executive with Dean Witter Reynolds. In 1987, he was recruited by E.F. Hutton, which through numerous mergers and corporate realignments became Shearson Lehman Brothers.
During his tenure with Shearson Lehman Brothers, and aided by his affiliation with Capital Vectors Inc., Art was instrumental in initiating the launch of the Shearson Lehman Brothers TRAC mutual fund allocation program. The TRAC allocation program is often cited as setting the standard by which portfolios are allocated based on clients’ risk profiles determined through questionnaires. This first-of-its-kind strategy accumulated more than $5 billion within a year of its launch, and has since been duplicated by nearly every major and regional firm on Wall Street.
In 1993, Art accepted an offer from PaineWebber as First Vice President of investments. (PaineWebber was subsequently acquired by UBS.) During his tenure, he was an advocate and leading participant in numerous alternative strategies ranging from private equity, wealth preservation insurance solutions, and single and multi-manager hedge fund strategies.
In 1999, Art began his association with Engagement Systems as an investor and owner. He was also a leading contributor to the development of the firm’s client centric Skill-Weighted investment platform. Engagement Systems’ development of the Skill Weighted Portfolio Methodology emphasized index funds and ETFs due to market efficiencies, low fee structures and broad diversification.
In 2006, Art and Donald Hagan joined forces to form Day Hagan Asset Management to introduce and promote the Day Hagan Global Asset Allocation Strategy, a quantitative dynamic rebalancing index strategy, for national retail and institutional distribution.
Donald L. Hagan, CFA®PARTNER, CO-FOUNDER, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST
Donald L. Hagan and his firm are dedicated to providing advanced asset management strategies for their clients.
Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core.
Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001.
Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks.
Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.
Don has a B.A. in Economics and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Regan S. Teague, CFA®PORTFOLIO MANAGER - ADVISOR
Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, He was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund.
Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 then joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and lead trader for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies and funds.
He received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 2019.