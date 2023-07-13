Day Hagan Tech Talk: Smart Sector Strategy Update and the Big 9

Summary

Domestic equity market proxies ended lower last week. Within the context of the SPX’s uptrend, large cap growth/technology/SPX’s short-term momentum has indeed started to churn. While once again acknowledging near-term headwinds, today’s report will focus on charts/commentary directly and indirectly relevant to our Smart Sector Strategies—domestic equities, international markets ex U.S., and fixed income. Additionally, I will discuss the “Big 9” and their importance in dictating the direction of the large cap growth/technology indices.

Smart Sector Strategies

U.S. Equity Strategy

The NDR Catastrophic Stop Loss Model, one of the risk management components of the strategy, still supports a fully invested position versus the S&P 500 benchmark. If the NDR model suggests a higher cash allocation, we will follow. We have an objective, unemotional plan to reduce exposure should conditions warrant.

Besides this week’s inflation report and the start to earnings season, there are four near-term headwinds with which the domestic equity market is contending: 1. Still-lofty bullish sentiment—Figure 1; 2. Short-term interest rates offer a reasonable alternative for the investment dollars of some, not all, investors; 3. Cycles (NDR S&P 500 Cycle Composite for 2023); 4. Negative momentum divergence—Figure 2.