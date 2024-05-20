Bad News Is Back to Being Good News – Astoria Advisors on CNBC ETF Edge

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, understanding market dynamics is paramount. At Astoria, we continually monitor trends to inform our investment strategies and provide clients with solutions that meet their desired growth or income outcomes. Here are the key observations and strategies shaping our approach today.

The Return of Bad News as Good News

Amidst weaker economic data, such as disappointing NFP numbers and ISM falling into contraction territory, we witnessed yields fall, the probability of a rate cut increase, and stocks rally. This underscores a shift in sentiment where bad news is once again being interpreted as good news, at least in the context of monetary policy and market performance.

Content continues below advertisement

Equities and Yield Dynamics

Equities are in a delicate phase of the cycle. While the economy exhibits signs of weakening, the prospect of imminent Fed rate cuts remains distant. Additionally, despite being solid, earnings aren’t being rewarded as much as in previous quarters. Moreover, valuations for market-cap-weighted indices are stretched. Equities are hungry for lower yields to attract holders of T-bills, CDs, and money market funds into the stock market—a delicate balance to maintain.

Bonds Facing Challenges

Bonds were anticipated to shine in 2024, with seven rate cuts priced in and inflation seemingly tamed; however, reality tells a different story. Bonds are having a rough year, with the AGG down 2% as of Friday, May 3, 2024.

Tech, Inflation, and Alternative Assets

Tech stocks continue to play a crucial role in portfolios, with expectations of driving significant earnings growth in the coming years. Astoria does not think it is wise to bet against tech, but we encourage investors to be diversified; in this spirit, Astoria implements an equal-weight strategy that mines the highest quality large and mid-cap stocks, sector-optimized so as not to bet against tech or any other sector for that matter. Meanwhile, inflation remains a concern, impacting various asset classes differently. Gold, for instance, has seen a bid, which can be attributed to money printing, widening deficits, and increased economic volatility.

Market Overview and Astoria’s Approach

Despite short-term headwinds, the market presents a generally favorable setup for the average stock, particularly outside the mega-cap realm. Astoria advocates allocating to a broad, diversified basket of US and international equities with tilts toward inflation-sensitive assets.

Astoria’s ETF Model Portfolios

In response to evolving market conditions, Astoria has adjusted its ETF model portfolios in 2024. This includes sticking with quality exposure (QUAL, QGRO, DGRW, etc.); we diversify our equity exposure with approximately 1/3 equal-weight, 1/3 market-cap-weight, and 1/3 smart beta.