It’s Always Darkest Just Before It Turns Pitch Black

By Kimberly D. Woody, Senior Portfolio Manager
The yield on the 10-year US treasury is up an astonishing 137 basis points from the lows in April following the Silicon Valley Bank debacle and subsequent downgrade of some regional banks by Moody’s. The Fed remains focused on inflation, and inflation has moderated. As such, the CME Fed watch probability of no change to rates at the next FOMC meeting is 90% as of October 17, 2023. But rates no longer simply reflect inflation expectations. We contend they embed a sense that the Fed has lost control. Higher rates are driven more now by the term premium and compensation for what we feel is rampant fiscal irresponsibility by those in Washington. The US has an almost two trillion-dollar budget deficit when we’ve had no recession since spring 2020. In fact, the deficit topped 2009’s level, a year in which GDP contracted -2.6%. Budget deficits are large and projected to remain that way even assuming the economy avoids falling into recession. This is not the behavior of a triple AAA-rated economy, and Moody’s is threatening to follow S&P’s move to downgrade following the Great Financial Crisis.
With the Fed no longer buying treasuries as it attempts to reverse quantitative easing, foreign countries buying fewer US treasuries and a need to issue massive amounts of treasuries to fund our budget deficit doesn’t bode well for rates and most likely accounts for the massive run-up in yields we’ve seen this year. With the cost of debt service now set to eclipse that of defense outlays in the national budget, it’s difficult to see a way through this without some sort of reset. And that could come in the form of massive technological innovation – something like AI or a drug ending obesity. It could also come from a concerted effort in Washington to embrace some semblance of fiscal responsibility. Or we could just continue with more of the same, the economy weakening under the weight of its own borrowing, and we return for more quantitative easing. I’m betting on a combination of the first two. The good news is that the Fed has, in our estimation, resolved to end hiking, and history would suggest that treasuries rally after the Fed’s final hike.
While politically and economically the environment is tenuous at best, we believe this is well understood by investors. Sentiment and valuations have now reached a level where even directional improvements may be incorporated into asset prices. The situation is not yet dire and there is room to pivot. Employment remains resilient and while the consumer is cooling, they are also seeing a better environment for shelter, gas and food. Core CPI continues to trend lower ex some anomalies related to timing. Based on this, we are sanguine on the outlook for the rest of 2023.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.