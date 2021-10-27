Adaptive Investments
Greg Rutherford CEO
Greg’s 18 years of experience as a Financial Advisor is a strong assurance that Adaptive Investments recognizes the needs of advisors. Greg was instrumental in the design of the Adaptive Investments strategies and for the majority of the relationships with the Fund’s Signal providers and Sub-advisors. Prior to founding Adaptive Investments and FolioMetrix/RiskX, Greg was the co-founder and President of Tagge*Rutherford Financial Group, a financial services firm founded in 1992. Greg holds a designation as a Certified Financial Planner™ and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Omaha and a Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University. Greg resides in Carmel, California with his wife, Jennifer and their children. He has been involved on many charitable boards and community organizations. Greg continues to find time to coach youth sports including baseball, basketball and football and enjoys the game of golf although it provides a considerable amount of frustration.
Scott Wetherington CFA® CIO
Scott is an accomplished member of the Adaptive Investments team with 25 years of experience in portfolio management, research and investment strategies. Scott serves as Chief Investment Officer and is responsible for leading the research and investment strategies for Adaptive Investments. He also serves as Portfolio Manager for Adaptive Tactical Economic SMA, Adaptive Tactical Economic Fund, Adaptive Hedged High Income Fund and the NE Index Fund. Prior to Adaptive Investments, Scott served as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Strategist for Linder Capital Advisors. Scott is a frequent speaker at conferences on Portfolio Management and has been honored as a guest speaker at Georgia Institute of Technology. Scott earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at James Madison University. He resides in Georgia with his family. Scott also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation (CFA) and is a member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.