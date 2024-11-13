Aahhhh… | ETF Trends

With election results finalized, investors take a breath.

Content continues below advertisement

The election is over—and financial markets are breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Case in point: Investors are much less nervous than before election night. Expected market volatility—as measured by the CBOE S&P 500 9-day Volatility Index—has plummeted 50%, from 26.1 in late October to just 13.1 on November 8 (see the chart).

Stock Market Volatility is Way Down, Post-Election

We believe the significant drop has less to do with which candidate won than with a quick outcome to the race. Wall Street hates uncertainty, so having a clear result that didn’t take days to determine helped ease investors’ jittery nerves.

The decrease in expected market volatility could set the stage for positive stock performance for the rest of the year. Many questions remain about the potential impact of President-elect Trump’s proposed policies, but for now, with the election outcome resolved, we expect to see a relatively calm market environment that could help push stock prices higher.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

Disclosure Information

The CBOE S&P 500 9-Day Volatility Index (VIX9D) estimates the expected 9-day volatility of S&P 500 stock returns. References to indices, or other measures of relative market performance over a specified period of time are provided for informational purposes only. Reference to an index does not imply that any account will achieve returns, volatility or other results similar to that index. The composition of an index may not reflect the manner in which a portfolio is constructed in relation to expected or achieved returns, portfolio guidelines, restrictions, sectors, correlations, concentrations, volatility or tracking error targets, all of which are subject to change. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Information obtained from third-party sources is believed to be reliable but has not been vetted by the firm or its personnel.

This commentary is written by Horizon Investments’ asset management team. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This report does not attempt to examine all the facts and circumstances that may be relevant to any company, industry, or security mentioned herein. We are not soliciting any action based on this document. It is for the general information of clients of Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”). This document does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Before acting on any analysis, advice, or recommendation in this document, clients should consider whether the security in question is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice. Investors may realize losses on any investments. Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns. All investing involves the risk of loss.

The investments recommended by Horizon Investments are not guaranteed. There can be economic times when all investments are unfavorable and depreciate in value. Clients may lose money. This commentary is based on public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The opinions expressed herein are our opinions as of the date of this document. These opinions may not be reflected in all of our strategies. We do not intend to and will not endeavor to update the information discussed in this document. No part of this document may be (i) copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without Horizon’s prior written consent. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. Other disclosure information is available at www.horizoninvestments.com.

Horizon Investments and the Horizon H are registered trademarks of Horizon Investments, LLC

©2024 Horizon Investments, LLC.