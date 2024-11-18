ETF Industry KPI – 11/18/2024 | ETF Trends

By Justin Graiber
Week of November 11, 2024 KPI Summary
During the second full week of November, the ETF industry saw 7 new launches.
- The current 1 Year ETF Open-to-Close ratio sits at 3.55.
- The total number of US ETFs has risen to 3,834.
Our Toroso ETF Industry Index, which tracks companies generating revenue from the ETF ecosystem, rose 1.42% last week, underperforming the S&P Financial Select Sector Index, which rose by 1.44 %.
ETF activity from the past week includes:
GraniteShares Powers Up with New Single Stock ETFs: GraniteShares just expanded its single-stock ETF suite with three new products targeting Micron (MULL), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMU), and CrowdStrike (CRWL), bringing its total offerings to 19. These ETFs allow investors to access +2x the daily performance of TSM and CRWD, while offering -2x the daily performance of Micron. The launch is significant as GraniteShares, now managing over $9 billion in AUM, continues to excel in the single-stock ETF space.
Dimensional Debuts Ex-China ETF: Dimensional has launched its Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC), targeting emerging market equities while avoiding China. This actively managed fund emphasizes small-cap, value, and profitability factors, catering to investors seeking to sidestep China’s economic uncertainty while tapping broader emerging market opportunities. The significance lies in Dimensional’s growing presence as a top-10 ETF issuer and the appeal of ex-China strategies, which have gained traction.
First Manhattan Unveils High-Conviction Equity ETF: First Manhattan has launched its FM Compounders Equity ETF (FMCE), an actively managed portfolio targeting 25-35 high-conviction U.S. equities with durable free cash flow. With its roots in six decades of research and a legacy tied to Berkshire Hathaway’s early investors, this ETF combines fundamental stock picking with the tax-efficient ETF structure. This launch reflects a broader trend of traditional asset managers embracing ETFs to deliver their expertise in a modern-day wrapper.
ETF Launches
GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (ticker: CRWL)
Dimensional Emering Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (ticker: DEXC)
FM Compounders Equity ETF (ticker: FMCE)
iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (ticker: ITDJ)
Janus Henderson Income ETF (ticker: JIII)
GraniteShares 2x Short MU Daily ETF (ticker: MULL)
GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF (ticker: TSMU)
ETF Closures
None
Fund/Ticker Changes
None
TETF.Index Performance vs. S&P Financial Select Sector Index
(as of November 15, 2024)
TETF.Index Performance vs. Other Leading Financial Indices
(March 31, 2017 through November 15, 2024)
Why Follow the ETF Industry KPIs
The team at Tidal Investments, originally operating as Toroso Investments, began tracking the ETF Industry Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in the early 2000s and have been consistently reporting on, and analyzing these metrics ever since. This diligent tracking was the catalyst for the creation of the TETF.Index, an index that tracks the ETF industry. Now, as part of the Tidal Financial Group, which is affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, we are positioned to provide even more in-depth analysis and insights. Each week, we will share the statistics we believe to be the most useful for identifying industry trends, in addition to the performance of the TETF.Index.
DISCLAIMER
Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. This article is for informational and educational purposes only; is not intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice; and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or service. Furthermore, the Indexes shown above are not investable. While Tidal Investments, LLC (formerly known as Toroso Investments, LLC) has gathered the information presented from sources that it believes to be reliable, Tidal Investments, LLC cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and the information presented should not be relied upon as such. Any opinions expressed are Tidal Investments, LLC’s opinions and do not reflect the opinions of any affiliates or related persons. All opinions are current only as of the date of initial publication and are subject to change without notice. All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss, including the possible loss of all amounts invested.