ETF Industry KPI – 11/18/2024 | ETF Trends

By Justin Graiber

Week of November 11, 2024 KPI Summary

During the second full week of November, the ETF industry saw 7 new launches.

The current 1 Year ETF Open-to-Close ratio sits at 3.55.

sits at 3.55. The total number of US ETFs has risen to 3,834.

Our Toroso ETF Industry Index, which tracks companies generating revenue from the ETF ecosystem, rose 1.42% last week, underperforming the S&P Financial Select Sector Index, which rose by 1.44 %.

ETF activity from the past week includes:

GraniteShares Powers Up with New Single Stock ETFs: GraniteShares just expanded its single-stock ETF suite with three new products targeting Micron (MULL), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMU), and CrowdStrike (CRWL), bringing its total offerings to 19. These ETFs allow investors to access +2x the daily performance of TSM and CRWD, while offering -2x the daily performance of Micron. The launch is significant as GraniteShares, now managing over $9 billion in AUM, continues to excel in the single-stock ETF space.

Dimensional Debuts Ex-China ETF: Dimensional has launched its Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC), targeting emerging market equities while avoiding China. This actively managed fund emphasizes small-cap, value, and profitability factors, catering to investors seeking to sidestep China’s economic uncertainty while tapping broader emerging market opportunities. The significance lies in Dimensional’s growing presence as a top-10 ETF issuer and the appeal of ex-China strategies, which have gained traction.

First Manhattan Unveils High-Conviction Equity ETF: First Manhattan has launched its FM Compounders Equity ETF (FMCE), an actively managed portfolio targeting 25-35 high-conviction U.S. equities with durable free cash flow. With its roots in six decades of research and a legacy tied to Berkshire Hathaway’s early investors, this ETF combines fundamental stock picking with the tax-efficient ETF structure. This launch reflects a broader trend of traditional asset managers embracing ETFs to deliver their expertise in a modern-day wrapper.