ALPS Advisors Launches Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF, JRNY

On Thursday, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, launched the ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY).

The fund’s strategy provides diversified exposure to the global travel industry, which historically has outpaced global GDP growth for nine consecutive years between 2011 and 2019[1].

“SS&C ALPS Advisors continues to build a compelling suite of thematic strategies for ETF investors,” said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. “We believe global travel spending may improve as the global middle class expands and the desire to spend on experiences grows. Our new ETF may provide differentiated exposure to a potentially durable theme.”

The fund tracks the S-Network Global Travel Index, which identifies exchange-traded stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the global travel industry. The fund’s portfolio invests in booking and rental agencies, airlines and airport services, hotels, casinos, and cruise lines, along with travel-related companies identified through machine learning algorithms, such as luxury retail, entertainment, leisure, food and beverage, and payment processing vendors.

JRNY’s index utilizes a combination of quality and growth factors that may identify attractive investment opportunities in travel and tourism. A free cash flow ranking helps prioritize more persistent and sustainable investment characteristics, aiming to provide the highest quality and most comprehensive exposure to the global travel industry.

“The artificial intelligence-driven screening process identifies additional companies that may benefit from the global travel ecosystem,” said Andy Hicks, Portfolio Manager, SS&C ALPS Advisors. “We believe the additional travel beneficiaries focus will diversify the fund’s global travel exposure.”

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (NASDAQ: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO, with $18.5 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic, and alternative growth strategies.

*Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

[1] Source: World Travel & Tourism Council, Economic Impact & Trends, 2021. June 2021.

