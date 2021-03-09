ETF 360: Q&A with ERShares’ Eva Ados

For this week’s episode of ETF 360, ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig spoke with Eva Ados, COO and Chief Investment Strategist for ERShares, who had thoughts to share in regards to entrepreneurial-led companies, and the new Women-Led Entrepreneur strategy, launched in partnership with EntrepreneuA.

Having had a focus on entrepreneurial-led companies, Lydon asks the difference from the more standard companies seen on Wall Street, letting Ados explain how their a heavy investment on the part of ERShares into the teams of these companies, their organizations, infrastructure, research & development, and they look for the future, as opposed to quarter to quarter.

As visionaries, there’s a process of developing technologies and solutions to the ways people live their lives. In turn, this creates wealth for themselves, but also the stakeholders. So, this creation within entrepreneurial teams can create value, impacting the universe as a result.

Nadig points out the two approaches ERShares has to the market, ENTR and ERSX. Separating the two, Ados explains how ENTR is the established entrepreneur ETF primarily based in the U.S. It tends to be larger in the market cap size, and typically doesn’t include banks, even though that includes potential candidates to track other potential matters of importance.

ERSX is for up-and-coming, high growth entrepreneurial companies that can be found anywhere in the world. They are small in market cap size, and are the up-and-coming future growth companies that ERShares feels can be great entrepreneurial leaders in the future.

What distances these two funds from others attempting to capture innovation starts with ERShares entrepreneur factor developed more than 15 years ago. The continued use has seen risks adjusted, and excess return over this time period of study.

Ados continues, “Now, entrepreneurs can be found in any geography, and any market cap size, so this entrepreneur factor allows us to identify them wherever they may reside.”

Women’s Entrepreneur Strategy

Switching gears to address International Women’s Day, which occurred on March 8, 2021, as well as the whole of March, which is Women’s History Month, there is information to share regarding Women’s Entrepreneur Strategy. As Ados notes, ERShares have identified entrepreneurial companies for the last 15 years with the entrepreneur factor. With that in mind, it was discovered that taking out the women’s leave would show the entrepreneurial companies that have women at key leadership positions would result in similar if not better returns compared to the underlying constituents, which already have exceptional returns.

Ados continues, “We decided to create a new strategy that focuses on entrepreneurial companies that have women in key leadership positions, and at the same time, since in the U.S. right now, more than half of the wealth is managed and controlled by women, and they’re looking probably for a new home, which is commensurate with their personal beliefs – this is a good choice for them now.”

