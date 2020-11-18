SPDR ETFs: Liquidity and Price Discovery Tools

In summary, despite some of the aforementioned market quality and price dislocations during the COVID-19 pandemic, ETFs have provided investors with liquidity when they needed it most. Read more about the road ahead.

Originally published by State Street Global Advisors, 11/13/20

1 In some instances, ETF trading is not centralized. For example, in Europe, a majority of the ETF trading activity happens outside of stock exchanges.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates (“SSGA”) have not taken into consideration the circumstances of any particular investor in producing this material and are not making an investment recommendation or acting in fiduciary capacity in connection with the provision of the information contained herein.

The views expressed in this material are the views of SPDR Americas Research and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. This document contains certain statements that may be deemed forward looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and will fluctuate in market value. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate in value, so that when shares are sold or redeemed, they may be worth more or less than when they were purchased. Although shares may be bought or sold on an exchange through any brokerage account, shares are not individually redeemable from the fund. Investors may acquire shares and tender them for redemption through the fund in large aggregations known as “creation units.” Brokerage commissions may apply and would reduce returns. Please see the fund’s prospectus for more details.

Performance of an index is not illustrative of any particular investment. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, but contain interest rate risk (as interest rates raise, bond prices usually fall); issuer default risk; issuer credit risk; liquidity risk; and inflation risk. These effects are usually pronounced for longer-term securities. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to a substantial gain or loss.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. Diversification does not eliminate the chance of experiencing investment losses.