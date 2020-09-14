Boston-Based Project Looks to Enhance ESG Data

One of the challenges when looking for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing initiatives is to differentiate between companies who not only say they’re ESG, but those actually practice ESG. In order to address that issue, Boston-based Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board partnered with the state treasurer’s office and MIT’s Sloan School of Management to implement the Aggregate Confusion project.

A Pensions & Investments article described the project’s main goal is to “expand upon the research from MIT Sloan’s Sustainability Initiative ‘to improve the quality of ESG measurement,’ said a news release issued by state Treasurer and MassPRIM Chairwoman Deborah Goldberg.”

“We believe companies that operate with consideration to ESG issues are higher quality investments that make a positive impact in the community and yield better performance over the long term,” Ms. Goldberg said in the release. “This collaboration will improve MassPRIM’s ability to rate a company’s ESG impact by providing us with the most current research and enhanced methods for measuring ESG factors when evaluating investments.”

To learn more about the project, click here.

