Halliburton Earnings Lift Oil Services ETFs

Oil services sector-specific exchange traded funds reflected some of the best performing areas of the market on Monday after Halliburton’s (NYSE: HAL) beat on third quarter earnings.

On Monday, the VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEArca: OIH) gained 0.8% and iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEArca: IEZ) increased 1.0%. The broader Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLE), the largest equity-based energy exchange traded fund, was 0.8% lower.

Meanwhile, the United States Oil Fund (NYSEArca: USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, and the United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEArca: BNO), which tracks Brent crude oil futures, were 0.4% higher and 0.2% lower, respectively, on Monday while WTI crude oil futures were up 0.1% to $40.9 per barrel and Brent crude declined 0.5% to $42.7 per barrel.

Halliburton, the largest U.S. hydraulic fracturing service provider, beat estimates, earning 11 cents per share compared to expectations of 8 cents per share gain, but the company posted its fourth straight quarterly loss, Reuters reports.

“The pace of activity declines in the international markets is slowing, while the North America industry structure continues to improve, and activity is stabilizing,” Halliburton’s Chief Executive Jeff Miller said in a statement.

“We believe executing on our strategic priorities will boost our earnings power reset and free cash flow generation today and as we power into and win the eventual recovery,” Miller added.

Halliburton shares were up 1.1 Monday. HAL makes up 21.6% of IEZ’s underlying portfolio and 12.6% of OIH.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+, pledged to support oil markets due to mounting concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases that could further threaten demand.

“This group has shown, especially in this year, that it has the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances when required. We will not dodge our responsibilities in this regard,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, according to Reuters.

“Nobody in the market should be in any doubt as to our commitment and our intent,” Prince Abdulaziz told the opening of an OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC).

