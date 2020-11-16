Biotech ETFs Poised for Gains after Moderna Vaccine News

Biotech ETFs are getting a boost along with stocks on Monday thanks to Moderna, which announced that its initial phase three trial data reveals a coronavirus vaccine that is over 94% effective.

Shares of the Moderna surged over 12% in premarket trading, and are still up over 7.5%. Meanwhile, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is gaining slightly on the news.

Moderna evaluated 95 confirmed coronavirus infections among the trial’s 30,000 participants, and said said 90 cases of the virus were seen in the placebo group versus the five cases discovered in the two-dose vaccine group. The estimated vaccine effectiveness was 94.5%. Moderna created its vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, although it will not be widely available for months, and likely not until spring.

The biotech also noted that the vaccine was efficacious over a diverse group of participants. Of the 95 coronavirus cases, 20 participants identified as being from “diverse” communities, including 12 Hispanic people, four African Americans, three Asian Americans, and one multiracial. Fifteen were adults over the age of 65.

Two Strong Vaccine Candidates

Last Monday saw stocks and index ETFs surge after the announcement from Pfizer that the pharmaceutical giant had a Covid-19 vaccine candidate with an over 90% effectiveness in clinical trials. The coronavirus infection has spread to more than 54.4 million people and killed more than 1.3 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC on Monday that U.S. Food and Drug Administration will move “as quickly as possible” to clear Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines for emergency use.

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel called the vaccine a “game changer,” referring to the study as a “pivotal moment.”

“Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters,” he said in a statement. “This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease.”