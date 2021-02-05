New Name, Same Old Gains for the ERShares ENTR ETF

The ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (ENTR) has a new name, but it’s still backed by the same compelling strategy.

ENTR tries to reflect the performance of the Entrepreneur 30 Index, which is comprised of 30 U.S. companies with the highest market capitalizations and composite scores based on six criteria referred to as entrepreneurial standards. ENTR primarily invests in US Large Cap companies that meet the thresholds embedded in their proprietary Entrepreneur Factor (EF).

ERShares’ EF “incorporates a bottom-up investment orientation, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), that stands above other investment factors such as: momentum, sector, growth, value, leverage, market cap (size) and geographic orientation. Moreover, with the aid of AI and Thematic Research, ERShares incorporates a macro-economic, top-down approach that integrates changing investment flows, innovation entry points, sector growth and other characteristics into a dynamic, global perspective mode,” according to ETFdb.com.

The Methodology behind ENTR’s Stellar Year

ENTR also includes sophisticated screens to weed out undesirable companies. The factors screened include management, which requires set factors regarding a company’s management, such as the turnover among the top five executives within a company compared to other companies in the broader universe. A profitability screen requires a company to meet predetermined criteria regarding net income over a static threshold to be included, including the company’s net income as compared to predetermined benchmarks.

ENTR’s growth and value traits are relevant in the current market environment.

“Some growth businesses may be permanently accelerated by COVID, but for others, the 2020 bump was a temporary pull-forward of demand,” according to BlackRock research. “Meanwhile, cyclical value stocks, those with ties to economic growth and low valuations, have been most depressed and should enjoy a larger bounce with market and economic recoveries. A look back also shows that value historically has outperformed in the early stages of a recovery.”

The fund allocates nearly 61% of its combined weight to technology and healthcare names, another important trait.

“Notwithstanding our outlook for a value resurgence, we see good reason to stick with stocks with dominant and emerging business models that can continue to deliver for shareholders. Sectors like technology and healthcare contain many high-quality businesses with the ability to compound growth across time,” adds BlackRock.

