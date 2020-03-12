Do I Have Coronavirus?

As important as it is to stay calm, taking precautions and knowing what to look for is essential too. Taken from members of the Stanford Hospital board, this is their feedback for now on COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus:

“The new Coronavirus may not show signs of infection for many days. The question is – how can one know if he/she is infected? By the time they have a fever and/or cough, and go to the hospital, the lung is usually 50% fibrosis, and it’s too late.”

Fortunately, Taiwanese experts have provided a simple self-check that we can do every morning:

Take a deep breath and hold it for more than 10 seconds. If you complete it successfully without coughing, discomfort, stiffness, or tightness, etc., it proves there is no fibrosis in the lungs, which basically indicates no infection. In critical times, please self-check every morning in an environment with clean air.

And here is some seriously excellent advice by Japanese doctors treating COVID-19 cases: Everyone should ensure your mouth & throat are moist, never dry.

Take a few sips of water every 15 minutes, at least. Why? Even if the virus gets into your mouth, drinking water or other liquids will wash them down through your throat and into the stomach. Once there, your stomach acid will kill all of the virus. If you don’t drink enough water more regularly, the virus can enter your windpipe and head into the lungs.

That’s very dangerous.

Please send and share this with family and friends. Take care, everyone, and may the world recover from this Coronavirus soon.

Coronavirus Facts and What To Look For:

If you have a runny nose and sputum, you have a common cold Coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough with no runny nose. This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27c degrees. It hates the Sun. If someone sneezes with it, it takes about 10 feet before it drops to the ground and is no longer airborne. If it drops on a metal surface, it will live for at least 12 hours – so if you come into contact with any metal surface – wash your hands as soon as you can with a bacterial soap. On fabric, it can survive for 6-12 hours. Regular laundry detergent will kill it. Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Try not to drink liquids with ice. Wash your hands frequently as the virus can only live on your hands for 5-10 minutes, but a lot can happen during that time, such as rubbing your eyes, picking your nose unwittingly, and so on. You should also gargle as a prevention. A simple solution of salt in warm water will suffice. I Can’t emphasize this enough – drink plenty of water!

The Symptoms

It will first infect the throat, so you’ll have a sore throat lasting 3/4 days. The virus then blends into a nasal fluid that enters the trachea and then the lungs, causing pneumonia. This takes about 5/6 days further. With pneumonia comes high fever and difficulty in breathing. The nasal congestion is not like the normal kind. You will feel like you’re drowning. It’s imperative you then seek immediate attention.

SHARE THIS WITH FAMILY and FRIENDS

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are solely those of Tom Lydon, and may not actually come to pass. Information on this site should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any product.