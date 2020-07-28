Dividend ETFs May Be a Better Way to Hedge Against Rising Inflation

Precious metals have become a popular play to hedge against rising inflation while the U.S. government and Federal Reserve throw out trillions of dollars to spend our way out of a recession. Exchange traded fund investors, though, can consider dividend strategies as a better inflation hedge.

Morningstar’s Director of Global ETF Research, Ben Johnson, highlighted the surge of popularity in gold-backed ETFs, which, since the market bottomed out in late March, have attracted cumulative net inflows of $24.3 billion, compared to $19.7 billion for equity ETFs.

However, Johnson warned that this recent surge in interest for gold-backed ETFs is similar to buying flood insurance after one is already swimming in your living room. Most of the year-to-date inflows into gold have come after March 23rd, but over that time period, stocks have outperformed gold by over 20%.

On the other hand, Johnson argued that stocks can benefit from the broader growth of the economy and dividend-paying stocks are a better way to stay ahead of rising inflation.

“Investors should keep in mind that one of the best long-term inflation hedges is exposure to equities which will benefit from the broader growth in the economy,” Johnson said in a note. “Income-oriented equities that have historically managed to grow their payouts to shareholders at a rate greater than inflation are easier to stick with as they produce regular income unlike gold, which is a pet rock at the end of the day.”

Consequently, Johnson believed that investors should look at dividend-growth ETFs, highlight dividend growing strategies that focus on companies consistently increasing dividend payouts. For example, te Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEArca: VIG), the largest dividend-related ETF on the market, tracks U.S. stocks that have increased dividends on a regular basis for at least 10 consecutive years. Additionally, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEArca: SCHD) includes 100 stocks based on strong fundamentals, such as cash flow to debt, return on equity, dividend yield and consistent dividend payouts for at least 10 consecutive years.

