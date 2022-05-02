VanEck Launches Community NFT Project

VanEck today announced the launch of the VanEck Community NFT on the Ethereum ecosystem.

This new initiative involves the release of 1,000 VanEck NFTs aimed to showcase the real-world utility inherent in the NFT structure.

“We’ve designed the VanEck Community NFT to function like a digital membership card, providing NFT holders with exclusive access to a wide range of events, digital asset research and the insights of an inclusive community of digital assets enthusiasts and investors,” said Matthew Bartlett, VanEck Community NFT co-founder.

“Since NFTs first emerged as a means to showcase compelling digital art, we haven’t overlooked that part of the equation either. Our NFTs will all feature eye-popping 3D avatars and narrative-style videos that will help create a real sense of story and spur discussion, debate and community. Our character ‘Hammy’ is going to be an outstanding guide for anyone interested in seeing the past, present and future of finance unfold,” added JP Lee, VanEck Community NFT co-founder.

VanEck has been a global thought leader in the digital assets investment space and offers three flagship crypto-focused ETFs. The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) centers on the digital infrastructure that makes cryptocurrencies possible, including exchanges and miners. The VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM) puts a greater emphasis on miners and crypto equities. Meanwhile, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) offers a uniquely structured take on bitcoin futures that utilizes a C-corp status for greater long-term tax efficiency.

The VanEck Community NFTs will be released this week via airdrop to the first 1,000 people who sign up on the VanEck Community NFT portal page. A crypto wallet address is necessary to be able to receive one of these NFTs. VanEck has published a guide that provides a step-by-step approach to setting one up for investors who are crypto-curious but have not yet dipped their toes in the space.

The VanEck Community NFTs have been designed in partnership with NUMOMO, a global creative NFT agency. NFT holders will enjoy a variety of special benefits which may include early access to VanEcks digital asset research, exclusive invitations to in-person and virtual events, and more.

