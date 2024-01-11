VanEck Asserts Itself in Spot Bitcoin ETF Fray With HODL

ETF issuer VanEck has a long history of forward thinking when it comes to cryptocurrency products. It extended that tradition with the debut of the VanEck Bitcoin ETF Trust (HODL). That’s one of the spot bitcoin ETFs the SEC approved on Wednesday.

HODL came to market with $72.5 million in seed capital. That’s the largest amount among the 11 newly minted spot bitcoin ETF products. The rookie ETF adds to VanEck’s legacy as a pioneer in the crypto ETF arena. The issuer’s crypto funds include the futures-based VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), the crypto-correlated, equity-based VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP), and the recently launched VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT).

“VanEck was the first established ETF issuer to prioritize this type of product. And it has taken more than six years to get to this launch today. As an experienced asset manager with significant crypto expertise, we’re in a unique position to help investors who have been waiting for this kind of vehicle to begin their own bitcoin journey,” said VanEck CEO Jan van Eck in a statement.

How HODL Sets Itself Apart

With 11 spot bitcoin ETFs to pick from, advisors and investors clearly have an array of choices. Choice is good, but it also implies homework must be done. That’s because these new ETFs essentially have the same investment objective.

One place to start is with fund fees. HODL charges 0.25% per year, or $25 on a $10,000 stake. That’s one of the lowest annual expense ratios of any of the new spot bitcoin ETFs. Translation: HODL allows investors to keep more of their money than many competing products.

HODL’s status as a spot bitcoin ETF could prove attractive to market participants looking to avoid issues associated futures-based products. Those issues include negative roll yield, higher fees, and tax nuisances.

As was the case with the marriage of gold and ETFs two decades ago, the ETF structure may be ideal for many investors seeking bitcoin exposure.

“VanEck has long advocated for the ETF wrapper as an effective and convenient solution for investors seeking bitcoin exposure without the need for self-custody. The firm was the first established ETF issuer to file for a futures-based bitcoin ETF in 2017 and followed that up with a filing for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2018,” according to the statement.

Listed on Cboe, HODL currently has 1.45 million shares outstanding. VanEck expects options on the ETF will eventually be made available.