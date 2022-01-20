The cryptocurrency market has turned heads, attracting investors from all walks of life. As crypto begins to make inroads into mainstream financial institutions, financial advisors are also fielding more questions from clients about the efficacy of including the novel asset class into a diversified investment portfolio.

In the upcoming webcast, Survey Says: What Advisors Think About Crypto Right Now, Matthew Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management, and Mick McLaughlin, head of business development at Bitwise Asset Management, will highlight findings from the latest survey of financial advisors and financial institutions’ forays into cryptocurrencies and how financial experts are adapting their portfolios with the inclusion of crypto.

“Crypto isn’t something we got into on the side. It’s been our sole focus from the beginning. That matters when you consider the dedicated attention necessary to understand this complex, constantly changing space. We’re proud of our four-year track record helping investors harness crypto’s power,” according to Bitwise.

For instance, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) offers a way for investors to gain exposure to the crypto market without the challenges of directly holding crypto assets like bitcoin and ether.

“Just as e-commerce and mobile changed the way the world works, bitcoin and crypto are creating disruptive change today. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSE: BITQ) can potentially help investors capitalize on this wave of innovation,” according to Bitwise.

BITQ seeks to track the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators 30 Index, designed with Bitwise’s industry expertise to capture “pure-play” companies engaged in actual, material activity in the crypto sector. Additionally, the index includes companies with at least $100 million of liquid crypto assets on their balance sheets.

In most cases, companies in the new index must derive at least 75% of their revenue from directly servicing cryptocurrency markets or have at least 75% of their net assets accounted for by direct holdings of liquid crypto assets. Such companies may, for example, offer crypto brokerage services, financial and banking services, mining solutions, technology solutions, or analytics solutions. The index rebalances quarterly.

The index is designed specifically to capture the unique characteristics of the crypto equity market. For example, the index has a “fast-entry” rule that allows new IPOs and direct listings to enter the index one day after their debuts, allowing the index to adapt to the rapidly changing market.

