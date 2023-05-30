Debt Deal Could Also Sway Crypto Prices

Bitcoin is up almost 60% for the year, but down about 7% within the past month. As White House negotiations to raise the debt limit continue, it could be a prime mover for cryptocurrency prices.The question now is whether reaching a debt deal could be a good or bad thing.

A recent Coindesk article noted that it could be the latter — if a debt deal is reached, then raising the debt ceiling could mean that the Treasury could begin issuing bonds to build up its cash reserves.

In turn, this could mean bond purchases would decrease the circulation of cash or namely, liquidity in the financial system. As a result, a lack of cash means no money to buy bonds — this would drive up yields to increase bonds’ attractiveness and Bitcoin has the tendency to move in the inverse direction of bond yields.

Furthermore, a flow of cash to the safety of bonds could mean more money from risk assets like Bitcoin. That would put further downward price pressure on the crypto market.