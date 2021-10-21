BITO Is a Milestone, Not a Destination

A new investor letter from Bitwise’s CIO Matt Hougan, director of research David Lawant, and analysts Juan de Leon and Ryan Rasmussen discusses what the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) means for the crypto industry.

BITO’s impressive first couple of days saw it beat the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) to $1 billion, achieving the milestone on its second day of trading. Investors have waiting been eight and half years to see a bitcoin ETF launch in the U.S.

Some investors are disappointed that BITO is a futures-based ETF and not a spot-based ETF. The letter notes that “bitcoin futures market tends to trade ‘in contango,’ which means the futures price is higher than the spot price. Over time, this can create a major headwind.” Historical roll costs tend to amount to about 5–10% per year, which goes on top of the expense ratio. The letter also points out that ETFs cannot hold a 100% position in bitcoin futures. “This wrinkle could cause the ETF to track the price of bitcoin imperfectly over time.” Position limits and the general complexity of the futures market also generate additional risk.

Despite these challenges, investors are clearly interested in the product. Which, as the note says, “is a very big deal.” Hougan and company go on to say, “The market’s early response to BITO suggests that the ETF optimists were right, as investors are using the fund despite its shortcomings. This suggests that there is a wave of capital sitting on the sidelines of the crypto market. It may now find its way in.”

What Does This Mean for Crypto Assets?

The complexity of the crypto market means that it is dangerous to draw simple conclusions about reasons behind price changes. There are a multitude of forces that can impact the entire market. Everything from regulatory developments to technological process can affect things.

According to the letter, though, “…it’s hard to look at bitcoin’s recent price movement and not conclude that the news about the ETF has had a significant impact. The price of bitcoin is up 27% in October and is trading near all-time highs.” The Bitwise team takes care to point out though that other crypto assets haven’t exactly followed suit.

The Bitwise Crypto Index — which includes the nine largest crypto assets by market cap excluding bitcoin, is up merely 3.9% over the same period. Historically, bitcoin has acted as the initial toe dip into the crypto space for many investors. Once they’ve settled in, they tend to have their curiosity piqued by other crypto assets such as Ethereum, Solana, and Uniswap. This transition takes a few months and brings up some interesting possibilities about what 2022 will look like in the rest of the crypto universe.

What Happens Next?

The Bitwise report says that “BITO was the first crypto ETF, but it’s unlikely to be the last. Now that the door is open a crack, you can expect Bitwise and other crypto asset managers to try to pry it open further.” Bitwise filed a 150-page report supporting their application for a physical bitcoin ETF. The SEC has 240 days to review, and although there is no guarantee of SEC approval, it is reasonable to assume that in the long-term the industry will get a physical bitcoin ETF in the U.S. BITO is a key milestone, but not the ultimate destination.

