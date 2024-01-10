Alleviating Advisors' Concerns About Crypto | ETF Trends

Bitcoin ETFs trading in the U.S. has been in the works for a decade. Now that they are finally about to be here, I wanted to reflect and look forward.

Thanks to Google, I can easily find quotes I offered as far back as 2014 when the Winklevoss Twins sought to gain U.S. regulatory approval for an ETF. Of course, they were unable then to obtain the green light from the SEC. In the subsequent years, there was significant attention about a potential bitcoin ETF.

A Long Journey for Bitcoin ETFs

I spoke to CNBC in 2017 when I was both a mutual fund and an ETF analyst. “Rosenbluth suggested that more funds would invest in bitcoin if there was an exchange-traded fund (ETF) which held the digital currency. Shares in the ETF could then be easily bought and sold or used as hedge allowing investors to speculate on bitcoin’s price movement without needing to directly own the digital currency.”

In 2018, I shared with the New York Times “The challenge with cryptocurrency-oriented investing is it’s hard to gain exposure, as there are no U.S.-listed E.T.F.s,”. (The use of periods in ETFs has always made being quoted in the New York Times unique.)

Finally in 2021, bitcoin-related ETFs began trading. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which used futures, was the first. However, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) came out days later.

My take then to Bloomberg was “The decades-long fee war has a new battle with Bitcoin ETFs. When an ETF comes to market second or third with a nearly identical product, it can be at a disadvantage unless it can stand out with a lower fee.”

For the last two-plus years, crypto futures-based ETFs were all that was available. However, thanks to Grayscale’s 2023 victory in court, the regulatory tide shifted. Many spot bitcoin ETFs, including one from Grayscale due to a conversion, should be trading by the end of the week.

Advisors Have Some Concerns to Address

The U.S. products will be joining global peers. In 2021, spot bitcoin ETFs began trading in Canada. Last year, they gathered $1 billion of new money. I believe that amount could easily be gathered by the range of U.S.-listed products in the first days/weeks of trading.

However, for spot bitcoin ETFs to be in high demand, asset managers will need to alleviate some advisor concerns. Bitwise and VettaFi conducted a survey in December 2023. One question asked was, “What is preventing you from either increasing your investment in crypto or making your first allocation?”

The top response was regulatory concerns (64%). We are hopeful that the SEC allowance of multiple bitcoin ETFs limits this impact. However, the emergence of new investment vehicles does not necessarily help with other hesitations. Only education can have a chance to do so.

For example, 47% of respondents said that cryptocurrency was too volatile. Meanwhile, 42% said they had no idea how to value crypto assets. A smaller, but meaningful percentage said they had a lack of understanding, or don’t feel confident talking to clients about crypto.

VettaFi Crypto Symposium

With the aid of many industry experts, VettaFi hopes to help. This Friday, January 12, starting at 11 a.m. ET, will be the VettaFi Cryptocurrency Symposium. We partnered with ARK 21 Shares, Bitwise, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, Grayscale, Hive Digital Technologies, VanEck, and WisdomTree. Short 20-minute sessions will be covering the above concerns and discussing how a bitcoin ETF can potentially fit into client portfolios.

Education is paramount given the growing supply of pending products. Registration is open, so please join us.

