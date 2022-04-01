According to Survey, 1 in 5 Adults Have Used Crypto

According to a recent survey, more than one in five American adults have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrency.

The largest demographic of crypto users, according to the poll, was men between ages 18 and 49, with half of them saying that they have dealt with cryptocurrency.

The increased popularity of crypto is just another indicator that it is becoming more mainstream. Last month saw U.S. President Joe Biden issue an executive order to set up parameters ensuring a responsible regulatory environment for digital assets. Goldman Sachs became the first U.S. bank to execute an over-the-counter crypto transaction, and even noted crypto skeptic Larry Fink said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could accelerate the adoption of digital currencies.

Professional investors are beginning to accept the potential of cryptocurrency instead of viewing it as a curiosity or not a real asset. “To a great extent, digital assets have already achieved ’escape velocity’ — they have achieved a multi-trillion dollar market cap, and there is gradual regulatory acceptance of them in key countries,” Nickel Digital CEO Anatoly Crachilov said in a statement. “This is clearly reflected in the overwhelming majority of professional investors who believe digital assets will be mainstream.”

Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McClone cautions that it is unclear whether bitcoin might be susceptible to downward pressure, but still sees its blossoming popularity and potential use cases in a portfolio. “The bottom line for bitcoin is that it’s poised to outperform the Nasdaq 100 in most scenarios. The fact that crypto is well on its way to becoming the global digital collateral in a world going that way appears to be playing out in 2022.”

VanEck provides a number of unique ways for investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency space. The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) offers exposure to the digital infrastructure that makes cryptocurrencies possible, including exchanges and miners. The VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM) puts a greater emphasis on miners and crypto equities. Meanwhile, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) offers a uniquely structured take on bitcoin futures that utilizes a C-corp status for greater long-term tax efficiency.

