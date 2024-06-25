As Tech Bubble Risk Looms, Look to Large Cap Value | ETF Trends

The recent selloff for Nvidia (NVDA), while not necessarily auguring the burst of an A.I. bubble, may give investors some pause. Tech bubble risk matters for the vast majority of investors given how much tech firms have driven the S&P 500’s returns this year. Whether an A.I. cataclysm occurs, or these huge firms just start to disappoint, adding large cap value diversification may provide some help.

Value came into 2024, like 2023, looking for its moment to finally arrive. The post-pandemic supply crunch, the rapid Fed rate hikes, and stubborn inflation each seemed set to slow the U.S. economy down and create a moment for value to dominate. Yet still, growthier offerings have led the way.

All of those headwinds have obfuscated what might be the key risk in tech overconcentration. Investors have crowded into the big tech names to lift the whole market. Indeed, without those ten biggest names, most of which are in tech, the market would be much more horizontal.

That’s why looking to value in large caps offers a combination of benefits. Large cap value ETFs offer diversification away from that concentration and the potential for less costly returns given how much cheaper they are than many tech firms. The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value TF (AVLV) presents one notable option therein.

AVLV holds energy and financial names with a smattering of tech firms. The ETF charges 15 basis points (bps) to do so, with its active approach seeking out highly profitable value stocks. It leans on fundamental screens to do so, eyeing factors like shares outstanding, cash flow, revenue, and more. It has returned 10% YTD, outperforming its benchmark. The large cap value ETF will hit its three-year ETF milestone this Fall, too.

Taken together, a value approach can offer an intriguing option to augment a portfolio. Whether an active approach or not, it could be worth considering in a strategy like AVLV.

