NYSE’s ETF Leaders: American Century’s Rene Casis

At Exchange 2023, American Century Investments’ vice president, head of ETF portfolio management Renee Casis, said that the investment firm is focused on the “shifting landscape in the market, both in equities and fixed income.” To address this changing landscape, Casis told NYSE’s Judy Shaw for ETF Leaders, powered by the New York Stock Exchange, that investors should consider two funds within American Century’s two different ETF brands.

The first is the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) , a small-cap fund within the Avantis series of funds. Recent analysis from American Century has shown that small-caps stocks have seen very attractive valuations lately, trading near their widest discount to large-cap stocks in 23 years.

“We’ve seen a nice run in small caps over 2022, and with its value orientation, that can offer some really nice solutions for clients,” Casis said.

Casis described the funds within the Avantis brand as “more broader-based strategies that really focus on lower price multiple small cap and profitability.”

Casis also suggested investors consider the American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) , “which is a very active tactical way to manage fixed income with solutions.” MUSI is within the American Century branded ETFs, which the firm launched five years ago in January.