Make More Room for Midcap Investing | ETF Trends

With some investors concerned with being overweight in large-cap equities, midcap investing can work as a great alternative.

As the name would suggest, midcaps can provide the “best of both worlds” between small and large-cap equities. Broadly speaking, midcap equities can help bolster portfolio efficiency with long-term growth and return potential. Unlike small-cap alternatives, midcaps can also potentially mitigate portfolio volatility and investment risk.

Broad Midcap Exposure

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) can provide investors with capital appreciation in the long term. To do so, the fund invests in mid cap companies in the U.S. across a wide group of industries.

Due to the fund’s investment strategy, AVMC provides diverse exposure to a number of midcap players in different market sectors. Some of the fund’s top sector weightings are in industrials, financials, consumer discretionary, and information technology, as of May 31st, 2024.

Value Growth

For investors seeking a more strategic midcap game plan, the Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) may be a valuable choice. The fund applies investments to midcap securities in the U.S. to provide long-term value and capital appreciation.

As an investment strategy, the fund focuses on securities within the midcap sector that are trading at lower valuations while having higher profitability ratios. Much like AVMC, AVMV also provides broad sector exposure. As of May 31, 2024, the fund had strong sector weighing in financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, energy, and materials.

Both AVMC and AVMV are actively managed, enabling the portfolio managers to flexibly adapt investments depending on market conditions. Actively managed ETFs are growing in popularity due to their flexibility and potential for overperformance.

While actively managed funds usually have a higher expense ratio, AVMV and AVMC are relatively cheap. AVMC currently has a net expense ratio of 0.18%, while AVMV’s expense ratio is 0.20%.

